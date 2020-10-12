North America Plant Protein Market 2027 Trends, Analysis by Regions, Type, Application, Focusing on Top Key Players E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company,Archer Daniels Midland Company,Kerry Group,Koninklijke DSM N.V.,Axiom Foods, Inc

Plant protein is a natural protein derived from plant sources such as soy, wheat, pea, and others. Plant protein provides building blocks for healthy muscles and tissues in the human body and is also beneficial for weight loss. Plant-based proteins tend to be lower in calories and fat as compared to animal proteins but higher in fiber and essential nutrients.

The North America plant protein market is segmented on the basis of source as soy, wheat, pea, and others. The soy segment held the largest share of the North America plant protein market in 2018. Soy protein is prepared from soybean meal that has been defatted and dehulled. It contains all nine essential amino acids. Soy is also a rich source of fibers, vitamins, and minerals, including folate, selenium, potassium, and magnesium.

They also contain antioxidants and phytochemicals, including phenolic acids, isoflavones, and omega-3 fatty acids. For vegetarians and vegans as well as those who avoid or are allergic to dairy food, soy proteins often serve as a prominent source of important nutrients. Soy protein products are used in various food preparations, which include salad dressings, soups, beverage powders, meat analogs, cheeses, nondairy creamers, whipped toppings, frozen desserts, infant formulas, breads, breakfast cereals, pastas, and pet foods, among others. It is available in three major forms-isolates, concentrates, and flours.

The North America plant protein market is segmented based on application as protein beverages, dairy alternatives, meat alternatives and meat extenders, protein bars, bakery and other applications. The growing demand for functional food and beverages is propelling the demand for plant protein in the food & beverages industry.