Effect of COVID-19 on Bicycle Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Bicycle Market – Scope of the Report

Transparency Market Research’s recent report on the bicycle market, with the help of a comprehensive outlook, provides readers with an assessment of the global market landscape. This study on the bicycle market analyzes the scenario for the period 2020 – 2030, wherein 2019 is the base year and 2015 to 2018 is historical data. The report enables readers to make important decisions with regard to their business, through a wealth of information enclosed in the study.

This TMR study on the bicycle market provides data on the developments undertaken by important players and stakeholders in the market, along with a competitive analysis. The report also provides an understanding of strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities, along with trends and restraints in the landscape. Presented in a clear sanctioned manner, the report on the global bicycle market gives readers an individual understanding of the market.

The study discusses the underlying trends and impact of various factors that drive the global bicycle market, along with their influence on the evolution of the market.

The study also offers Porter’s Five Force Analysis, value chain analysis, key trend analysis, SWOT analysis, COVID-19 impact analysis, and technology overview of the global bicycle market in order to highlight the crucial growth tactics and opportunities for market players.

Key Questions Answered in This Report on Bicycle Market

How much revenue will the bicycle market generate by the end of the forecast period?

What application of bicycles is likely to gain the maximum market share by 2030?

What regions currently contribute the maximum share to the overall bicycle market?

What are the indicators expected to drive the global bicycle market?

Which region is likely to be a lucrative market during the forecast period?

What are the essential strategies incorporated by key stakeholders in the global bicycle market to expand their geographical presence?

What are the major advancements witnessed in the global bicycle market?

The report answers these questions and more about the global bicycle market, aiding major stakeholders and key players in making the right decisions and strategizing for the advancement of their business.

Bicycle Market – Research Methodology

TMR report’s on the global bicycle market is based on a complete and comprehensive evaluation of the market backed by secondary and primary sources. The competitive scenario of the global bicycle market is supported by an assessment of different factors that influence the market on a minute and granular level. By thoroughly analyzing the historical data and current trends, researchers of the global bicycle market arrive at predictions and estimations, and calculate the forecast for the market.

The report uses an analytical triangulation method to estimate the numbers and figures of the global bicycle market with both bottom-up and top-down approaches.

The detailed assessment of the global bicycle market, along with an overview of the landscape is provided based on a careful examination of the avenues related to this market. Analysts’ conclusions on how the global bicycle market is set to grow are based on carefully vetted primary and secondary sources.

Table of Content

Section 1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Key Research Objectives

1.4. Research Highlights

Section 2. Assumptions

Section 3. Research Methodology

Section 4. Executive Summary

Section 5. Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.3. Key Trends Analysis

5.3.1. Demand Side Analysis

5.3.2. Supply Side Analysis

5.4. Key Market Indicators

5.4.1. Overall Sports & Adventure Market – Considering Impact of COVID-19

5.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.6. Value Chain Analysis

5.7. Industry SWOT Analysis

5.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.9. Raw Material Analysis

5.10. Technology Analysis

5.11. Global Bicycle Market Analysis and Forecast, 2015 – 2030

5.11.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

5.11.2. Market Revenue Projections (Thousand Units)

Section 6. Global Bicycle Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type

6.1. Global Bicycle Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Type, 2015 – 2030

6.1.1. Road Bicycle

6.1.2. Mountain Bicycle

6.1.3. Hybrid Bicycle

6.1.4. Touring Bicycle

6.1.5. Fitness Bicycle

6.1.6. Cruiser Bicycle

6.1.7. Cyclocross Bicycle

6.1.8. Others

6.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Type

Section 7. Global Bicycle Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

7.1. Global Bicycle Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Technology, 2015 – 2030

7.1.1. Conventional

7.1.2. Electric

7.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Technology

Section 8. Global Bicycle Market Analysis and Forecast, By Suspension

8.1. Global Bicycle Market Size (US$ Mn and Thousand Units) Forecast, By Suspension, 2015 – 2030

8.1.1. Full Suspension

8.1.2. Front Suspension

8.1.3. No Suspension

8.2. Incremental Opportunity, By Suspension

