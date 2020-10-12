Inflated Adoption of Integration Security Service Market to Fuel Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period

The latest report by Persistence Market Research (PMR) expects the global integration security services market to witness robust growth. The market is estimated to expand at the CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, the global integration security services market is expected to reach US$ 36,135.9 million revenue.

Companies are offering integration security services by integrating multi-layered security system into one solution. Key market players are focusing on offering integration security services that can centralize business security operations and real-time monitoring of the facility and different areas of work. Integration security services are being provided with solutions for cyber security management, identity and access management, and compliance management. The demand for an integrated solution with the single user interface that can integrate directly with diverse systems and networks is increasing to keep systems, data, and content protected.

Increasing Demand for Easy to Deploy and Easy to Use Integrated Security Solutions

With the availability of various security solutions in the market, it has become difficult for customers to choose the right solution. Moreover, it is also time consuming and expensive to implement single security solution. Hence, customers are demanding security solutions that are integrated into a single package, is easy to use and easy to deploy. Hence the adoption of integrated security solutions has increased among large as well as small and mid-sized organizations. Integration security service providers are also focusing on enhancing network visibility and incident response.

Global Integration Security Services Market- Market Segmentation

The global integration security services market is categorized into end user, industry, deployment type, application, and region. Based on the deployment type, the market segment consists SaaS and on-premises. Among these, on-premises is expected to witness robust growth, accounting for more than half of the revenue share by the end of 2017.

End User segment is further bifurcated into small & medium enterprise and large enterprise. Large enterprise is expected to be the largest user of integration security services. By the end of 2026, large enterprise is estimated to surpass US$ 23,600 million revenue.

By application, the market is segmented into theft management, identity & access management, compliance management, and others. Integration security services are anticipated to be largely used for compliance management. By the end of 2026, compliance management is estimated to surpass US$ 13,500 million revenue.

Based on industry, the market is categorized into healthcare, manufacturing, BFSI, energy & utilities, retail, IT & telecom, and other industries. Healthcare is likely to witness strong growth in the global integration security services market during the forecast period 2017-2026.

On the basis of region, the market segment includes Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Japan. Europe is likely to be the largest market in the global integration security services market. The demand in the region is growing due to the presence of key players.

Global Integration Security Services Market- Competition Tracking

The report also offers detailed profile of some of the key players in the market such as

Symantec Corporation

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Trend Micro, Inc.

Sophos Group plc

Optiv Security

Microsoft Corporation

CGI Group Inc

DynTek Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Others.

These key players are constantly working on offering an advanced solution by integrating innovative technologies in the integrated security solution. The companies are also entering into a partnership to expand globally and offer a unique solution.

