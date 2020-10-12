Cloud Kitchen Market Set for Rapid Growth Forecast 2020 to 2027 | Kitchen United, Rebel Foods, DoorDash Kitchen, Zuul Kitchen, Keatz

The global cloud kitchen market size was valued at $43.1billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $71.4billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 12.0% from 2021 to 2027. Cloud kitchens are delivery-only kitchens which can be owned by a brand or third party working with various brands. Brands which are using cloud kitchens can also operate virtual restaurant or brick-and-mortar restaurant. Moreover, on the flip side brick-and-mortar restaurants are using separate cloud kitchen to provide more efficient delivery. Furthermore, rise in utilization of independent cloud kitchens by grocery stores, restaurant brands and multi-branded restaurants have augmented the growth of the cloud kitchen market. In addition, Kroger has partnered with food delivery service ClusterTruck to launch multiple independent cloud kitchen that serve up meal delivery from central kitchens. Moreover, hectic work schedule of millennial and Gen Z along with increase in demand for international cuisines such as Korean Tacos, Butter Chicken Dosa, Ramen Burgers and others, is boosting the growth of cloud kitchen market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Kitchen United, Rebel Foods, DoorDash Kitchen, Zuul Kitchen, Keatz, Kitopi, Ghost Kitchen Orlando, Dahmakan, Starbucks (Star Kitchen) and Cloud Kitchen

There has been an increase in number of users on various social media sites with rise in internet penetration. Considering this, most of the key players in the cloud kitchen market strategize on promoting their products and services on these social media platforms. Social media marketing is one of the major strategies adopted by various companies and industries to promote their product offerings. Thus, rise in use of social media marketing is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the cloud kitchen market and eventually increase its customers. However, the increase in number of fine dining and quick service restaurants such as Subway, McDonald, Starbucks, KFC, Pizza Hut, Restaurant Brands International, and Dunkin Donut, are one of the major factors that hampers the growth of the cloud kitchen market. In addition, this quick service restaurant have a global presence along with high amount of liquidity owing to which smaller cloud kitchen are unable to compete with this giants. Moreover, these giant quick service restaurants have large product offering, world class infrastructure along with best food delivery services, which attracts consumers. And hence, it affects the survival of cloud kitchen in the market.

The cloud kitchen market is segmented into type, product type, nature, and region. By type, the market is categorized into kitchen, commissary/shared kitchen, and kitchenpods. By product type, it is categorized into burger/sandwich, pizza/pasta, chicken, seafood, Mexican/Asian food and others. By nature, it is bifurcated into franchised and standalone. By region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, ASEAN and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4:GLOBAL CLOUD KITCHEN, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5:GLOBAL CLOUD KITCHEN, BY PRODUCT TYPE

CHAPTER 6:GLOBAL CLOUD KITCHEN, BY NATURE

CHAPTER 7:CLOUD KITCHEN, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8:COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 9:COMPANY PROFILES

