Carbon Footprint Management Market 2020: Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report To 2027

Carbon footprint is the measure of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from a case, person, industrial, or product operation. GHG emissions consist primarily of carbon dioxide emitted for electricity generation by burning fossil fuel, heating processes, land clearing, production processes, and transport. The management of carbon footprint helps to focus and analyze business areas and to promote cost reduction by reducing energy use, use of raw materials, and waste generation activities. Presently, most enterprises follow a rigorous and thorough process to manage and calculate their carbon emissions. Carbon footprint management solutions are anticipated to play a vital role in the development and implementation of green initiatives taken by these enterprises, aimed to strengthen their reputation as a sustainability leader, differentiating them from competitors.

Market growth in carbon footprint management is driven by factors such as increased awareness of corporate carbon footprint assessment and reporting, desire to mitigate carbon emissions through operational efficiencies, reduced operating costs, mandated regulations & carbon footprint management policies, business sustainability & CSR initiatives and increasing value and demand for the primary energy sources. Growing public consciousness about global warming and the urgent need to curb carbon emissions are driving demand for a market for managing carbon footprint. In addition, stringent carbon footprint regulations and policies are the factors driving demand for the carbon footprint management market during the forecast period, 2019-2027. For example, in December 2018, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed regulating GHG emissions for new updated and rebuilt power plants, which would replace EPA’s 2015 “Carbon Pollution Standard for New Power Plants” by setting “New Performance Source Performance Standards” (NSPS) to regulate carbon dioxide emissions from fossil-fueled power plants.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Accruent

– Enablon

– ENGIE Impact

– ENVIANCE

– FirstCarbon Solutions

– Greenstone+ Ltd

– IHS Markit

– ProcessMAP

– Schneider Electric

– thinkstep

The “Global Carbon Footprint Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The carbon footprint management market report aims to provide an overview of the carbon footprint management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment mode, industry vertical, and geography. The global carbon footprint management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading carbon footprint management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global carbon footprint management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, and industry vertical. Based on component, the carbon footprint management market is segmented into: Software and Service. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented into: Cloud, and On-Premise. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into: IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Transportation, Commercial Buildings, Utilities, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global carbon footprint management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The carbon footprint management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the carbon footprint management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Carbon footprint management in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the carbon footprint management market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from carbon footprint management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for filter products in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the carbon footprint management market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the carbon footprint management market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

