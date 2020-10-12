Prosthetic Heart valve Market Size, Share, Growth, Sales | Drivers Analysis Research Report 2020-2026

The American Heart Association estimates that approximately 13.7 people per 1, 000 are affected by bicuspid aortic valve defects in the U.S. The growing cases of valve regurgitation and heart diseases, further leads to the ever-increasing demand for heart valve devices. It, in turn, propels the global prosthetic heart valve market during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights, in an upcoming report, titled, “Prosthetic Heart valve Market Size”, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Repair Products, Replacement Products), By Technology (Mechanical Valve, Biological Valve, Decellularized valve), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” mentions that favourable reimbursement policies across the world is expected to drive the global prosthetic heart valve market sales in the coming years. The report strategically analyzes the global prosthetic heart valve market concerning contributions, prospects, and growing trends happening in the market.

The report provides market analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

Increasing Prevalence of Heart Diseases to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific and Europe

The global prosthetic heart valve market is geographically divided into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and North America. Amongst these regions, North America is expected to exhibit high growth of the prosthetic heart valve market share during the forecast period. Technological advancement in this field is the main reason for the growth, which is likely to increase the demand for heart valves. The American Heart Association stated that more than 26,000 transcatheter aortic valve replacements were performed in the U.S., between the period of 2011 to 2014. It proves that the prosthetic heart valve market in North America is persistently growing and would continue to do so.

Key Companies and Manufacturers Covered:

CyroLife Inc.

Mitralign Inc.

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Teleflex Incorporated

Corlife

Abbott

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

ON-X Life Technologies Inc.

Other key market players

Boston Scientific, Meril, and Edwards Focus on Product Launches and Fast Track Approvals to Increase Sales

Boston Scientific, a manufacturer of medical devices used in oncology, cardiac surgery, urology, and others, headquartered in the U.S., announced in April 2019 that the FDA approved its Lotus Edge transcatheter aortic valve system in April 2019. The transcatheter aortic valve system technology is meant to treat those patients who are suffering from severe aortic stenosis as well as those who are at greater risk for surgical valve replacement. It is delivered through a minimally invasive procedure. The Lotus Edge valve system is considered to be the only FDA-approved product that offers physicians to completely recapture and reposition the valve after deploying. It is the third valve to enter the market in the U.S. Lotus Edge also features an adaptive seal and a braided wire valve frame.

Prosthetic Heart valve Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Repair Products Mitral Valve Repair Devices Tricuspid Valve Repair Devices

Replacement Products Aortic Valve Mitral Valve Others



By Technology

Mechanical Valve

Biological Valve

Decellularized valve

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Order Full Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101183

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Prosthetic Heart valve Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/heart-valves-market-101183

