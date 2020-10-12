Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market: 2020 Global Top Leading Players, Industry Analysis by Size, Future Growth and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026

Advancements in stem cell research is a major driving factor for the global “acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment market” growth. According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), 75% of the acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment (ARDS) cases are classified as severe and 8% of the mild cases progress to becoming moderate or severe. The overall mortality rate of ARDS is found to be at a shocking 43%. Cell therapy has been found to be one of the potential solutions to the menace of ARDS, having benefits such as anti-bacterial action and lack of rejection molecules.

The global acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment market revenue is being bolstered by the intensive research into stem cells. Private organizations are already pushing up their investments in this emerging field. For example, Japan-based HEALIOS K.K, recently acquired the rights to sell Multistem, a cell therapy product being researched for ARDS, commercially.

Leading Players operating in the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Pfizer, Inc.

Athersys Inc.

Faron Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.

HEALIOS K.K.

Regulatory Approvals Build Confidence Among Market Players

The global acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment market stands to benefit from the fast-paced clearances from government authorities. For example, Athersys received a fast-track approval from the FDA for its MultiStem program to treat ARDS. Many companies are also carrying out advanced research and developing innovative products. For instance, Altor BioScience is conducting research on ALT-836, an antibody-based tissue factor antagonist, for treating ARDS caused by infections. These developments are anticipated to elevate the global acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment market potential.

North America to Register High Growth; Asia-Pacific and Europe to Follow Suit

Among regions, North America is expected to grasp a major portion in the global acute respiratory distress syndrome treatment market share till 2026. The main reasons being development of new management guidelines for ARDS and advancements in alternative therapies. Asia-Pacific along with Europe is witnessing a steady rise in the number of ICUs and growing prevalence of ARDS. Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East are seen as promising regions with great business opportunities.

