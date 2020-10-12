Exoskeleton Market 2020 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2026

Global “Exoskeleton Market” 2020 Global Industry Research Report is deep analysis by historical and current status of the market/industries for Global Exoskeleton industry. Also, research report categorizes the global Exoskeleton market by Segment by Player, Type, Application, Marketing Channel, and Region. Exoskeleton Market report also tracks the latest market dynamics, such as driving factors, restraining factors, and industry news like mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Exoskeleton Market Research Report provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Exoskeleton market.

The research covers the current Exoskeleton market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Cyberdyne

Hocoma

ReWalk Robotics

Ekso Bionics

LockHeed Martin

Parker Hannifin

Interactive Motion Technologies

Panasonic

Myomo

B-TEMIA Inc.

Alter G

US Bionics

Short Description about Exoskeleton Market:

The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Global Exoskeleton market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. This report focuses on Exoskeleton Market Trend, volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Exoskeleton Market Size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

The global Exoskeleton Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2020 and 2026. In 2020, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The Exoskeleton market is expected to grow at a Highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2026.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Lower

Upper

Full Body

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Healthcare

Defense

Industrial

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Exoskeleton in these regions, from 2020 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Exoskeleton Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Exoskeleton? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Exoskeleton Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Exoskeleton Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Exoskeleton Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Exoskeleton Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Exoskeleton Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Exoskeleton Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Exoskeleton Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Exoskeleton Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Exoskeleton Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Exoskeleton Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Exoskeleton Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Exoskeleton Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Exoskeleton Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Lower

1.4.3 Upper

1.4.4 Full Body

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Exoskeleton Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Healthcare

1.5.3 Defense

1.5.4 Industrial

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Exoskeleton Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Exoskeleton Industry

1.6.1.1 Exoskeleton Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Exoskeleton Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Exoskeleton Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Exoskeleton Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Exoskeleton Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Exoskeleton Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Exoskeleton Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Exoskeleton Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Exoskeleton Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Exoskeleton Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Exoskeleton Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Exoskeleton Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Exoskeleton Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Exoskeleton Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Exoskeleton Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Exoskeleton Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Exoskeleton Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Exoskeleton Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Exoskeleton Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Exoskeleton Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Exoskeleton Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Exoskeleton Production by Regions

4.1 Global Exoskeleton Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Exoskeleton Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Exoskeleton Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Exoskeleton Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Exoskeleton Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Exoskeleton Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Exoskeleton Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Exoskeleton Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Exoskeleton Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Exoskeleton Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Exoskeleton Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Exoskeleton Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Exoskeleton Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Exoskeleton Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Exoskeleton Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Exoskeleton Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Exoskeleton Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Exoskeleton Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Exoskeleton Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Exoskeleton Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Exoskeleton Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Exoskeleton Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Exoskeleton Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Exoskeleton Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Exoskeleton Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Exoskeleton Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Exoskeleton Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Exoskeleton Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Exoskeleton Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Exoskeleton Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Exoskeleton Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Exoskeleton Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Exoskeleton Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Exoskeleton Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Exoskeleton Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Exoskeleton Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Exoskeleton Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Cyberdyne

8.1.1 Cyberdyne Corporation Information

8.1.2 Cyberdyne Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Cyberdyne Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Cyberdyne Product Description

8.1.5 Cyberdyne Recent Development

8.2 Hocoma

8.2.1 Hocoma Corporation Information

8.2.2 Hocoma Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Hocoma Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Hocoma Product Description

8.2.5 Hocoma Recent Development

8.3 ReWalk Robotics

8.3.1 ReWalk Robotics Corporation Information

8.3.2 ReWalk Robotics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 ReWalk Robotics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 ReWalk Robotics Product Description

8.3.5 ReWalk Robotics Recent Development

8.4 Ekso Bionics

8.4.1 Ekso Bionics Corporation Information

8.4.2 Ekso Bionics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Ekso Bionics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Ekso Bionics Product Description

8.4.5 Ekso Bionics Recent Development

8.5 LockHeed Martin

8.5.1 LockHeed Martin Corporation Information

8.5.2 LockHeed Martin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 LockHeed Martin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 LockHeed Martin Product Description

8.5.5 LockHeed Martin Recent Development

8.6 Parker Hannifin

8.6.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

8.6.2 Parker Hannifin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Parker Hannifin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Parker Hannifin Product Description

8.6.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

8.7 Interactive Motion Technologies

8.7.1 Interactive Motion Technologies Corporation Information

8.7.2 Interactive Motion Technologies Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Interactive Motion Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Interactive Motion Technologies Product Description

8.7.5 Interactive Motion Technologies Recent Development

8.8 Panasonic

8.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.8.2 Panasonic Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Panasonic Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Panasonic Product Description

8.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development

8.9 Myomo

8.9.1 Myomo Corporation Information

8.9.2 Myomo Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Myomo Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Myomo Product Description

8.9.5 Myomo Recent Development

8.10 B-TEMIA Inc.

8.10.1 B-TEMIA Inc. Corporation Information

8.10.2 B-TEMIA Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 B-TEMIA Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 B-TEMIA Inc. Product Description

8.10.5 B-TEMIA Inc. Recent Development

8.11 Alter G

8.11.1 Alter G Corporation Information

8.11.2 Alter G Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Alter G Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Alter G Product Description

8.11.5 Alter G Recent Development

8.12 US Bionics

8.12.1 US Bionics Corporation Information

8.12.2 US Bionics Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 US Bionics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 US Bionics Product Description

8.12.5 US Bionics Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Exoskeleton Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Exoskeleton Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Exoskeleton Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Exoskeleton Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Exoskeleton Sales Channels

11.2.2 Exoskeleton Distributors

11.3 Exoskeleton Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Exoskeleton Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

