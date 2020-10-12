Belize Telecom Market – Industry Growth Analysis & Forecast By 2026

The Belize Telecom Market research provides detailed market information for segmentation on the basis of types, applications, and regions. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the market outlook for Belize Telecom market in terms of factors driving the market, trends, supply and demand analysis, pricing analysis, technological developments, and competitive benchmarking, among others. The research study also provides a detailed perspective on the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape, along with detailed financials and product contribution of the key players operating in the market.

Data Coverage

The country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country’s telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2009. The data annex was last updated in September 2020 to include 3Q 2020 data. Metrics include the following:

Fixed Telecoms Market

Connections

Total voice (narrowband and VoBB)

Narrowband

VoBB

Total broadband

Broadband split by access technology: DSL, cable modem, FTTH/B, BFWA and other

IPTV

Dial-up Internet

Revenue and ASPU

Service revenue

Service revenue as percentage of GDP

Service revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)

Retail revenue as percentage of GDP

Retail revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue split by type of service: voice, broadband, dial-up Internet, business network services

Broadband retail revenue as a percentage of fixed retail revenue

Voice ASPU per month

Broadband ASPU per month

Traffic

Fixed-originated minutes

Outgoing MoU per active connection

Operator-level metrics/market share

Broadband subscribers by major broadband operator (and associated market share and year-on-year changes)

Mobile Telecoms Market

Connections

Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding M2M)

Split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share

Population penetration for total, prepaid and contract

2G/3G/4G

Handset, and split by Smartphone and basic

Handset population penetration

Broadband

Broadband population penetration

M2M

M2M penetration

Revenue and ASPU

Service revenue

Service revenue as percentage of GDP

Service revenue per head of population per month

Service revenue split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share

Service revenue split by voice, messaging and data, and data as percentage of service revenue

Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)

Retail revenue as percentage of GDP

Retail revenue per head of population per month

Split by voice, messaging and data

ARPU per month (total, prepaid and contract)

Traffic

Mobile-originated minutes

Outgoing MoU per active connection

Mobile data traffic

Total data traffic per connection

Operator-level metrics/market share

Connections (and associated market share and year-on-year changes)

Total Telecoms Market (Fixed & Mobile)

Voice connections

Broadband connections

Service revenue

Service revenue as percentage of GDP

Service revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)

Retail revenue as percentage of GDP

Retail revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue split by voice and data

Originated minutes

Belize Telecom Market Segmentation

The Belize Telecom market is further segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. While highlighting the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also provides a detailed study of the industry that is analyzed.

Belize Telecom market outlook to 2026 report includes the latest predictions of Belize Telecom market along with geography and applications. The report specifically focuses on different types of Belize Telecom with a special attention of their emergence over the forecast period to 2026.

The research report provides objective measures to tap into the future opportunities that will be available over the next six years. It also highlights key areas to watch over the future along with detailed insights into drivers and challenges across different Types applications and products.

The Belize Telecom market report aggregates the current market size based on volume and average price data. It also includes six year outlook to 2026 on the basis of anticipated growth rates for each sub segment and industry as a whole.

The base case outlook in the next six years for different types of Belize Telecom, across different verticals provided. It additionally examines the key dynamics around companies, markets, along with key trends, drivers and challenges facing the Belize Telecom.

To address the expanding need for advanced Belize Telecom products, companies are rapidly embracing the new market dynamics, primarily focusing on new launches, specifically to suit local and regional demand patterns. Accordingly, detailed discussion about broader implications of key strategies, product launches and other latest Belize Telecom market developments are included in the research work.

