Mobile engagement is a method of connecting the user by an omni-channel inside as well as outside the application and the way brands interact with consumers through mobile device. With the help of this engagement of the users as well as the application starts there interaction as soon as the user downloads the application, such as sending welcome messages through SMS or push notifications or an email, intimate the user that the app is active in connecting an advertising through all the platforms. Thus, creating lucrative opportunities for the mobile engagement market in the forecast period.

The boosting adoption of smartphones as well as growing focus toward mobile first strategy is driving the growth of the mobile engagement market. However, the high initial investment to set up mobile engagement campaigns may restrain the growth of the mobile engagement market. Furthermore, the rising use of social media platforms enhancing mobile engagement and thus, is anticipated to create market opportunities for the mobile engagement market during the forecast period.

The “Global Mobile Engagement Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the mobile engagement market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of mobile engagement market with detailed market segmentation by solution, enterprise size, industry vertical, and geography. The global mobile engagement market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mobile engagement market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the mobile engagement market.

The global mobile engagement market is segmented on the basis of solution, enterprise size, and industry vertical. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented as push notifications, SMS and MMS, IN-app messaging, emails, app/web content, and other. Based on enterprise size the market is fragmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Similarly, on the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as media and entertainment, financial services, retail, travel and hospitality, telecom and IT, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global mobile engagement market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The mobile engagement market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting mobile engagement market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the mobile engagement market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the mobile engagement market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from mobile engagement market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for mobile engagement market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the mobile engagement market.

The report also includes the profiles of key mobile engagement market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Adobe Inc.

– Braze, Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– Localytics

– Oracle Corporation

– Salesforce.com, inc.

– Selligent

– Swrve

– Urban Airship

– Vibes

