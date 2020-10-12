Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2026 | BASF, Lanxess, Clariant

“

The report titled Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cosmetic Grade Pigments market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cosmetic Grade Pigments market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cosmetic Grade Pigments market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cosmetic Grade Pigments market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cosmetic Grade Pigments report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cosmetic Grade Pigments report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cosmetic Grade Pigments market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cosmetic Grade Pigments market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cosmetic Grade Pigments market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cosmetic Grade Pigments market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cosmetic Grade Pigments market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Research Report: BASF, Lanxess, Clariant, Huntsman, Sun Chemicals, Ferro, Kobo Products, Merck Group, Sensient Cosmetic, ECKART, Miyoshi Kasei, Nihon Koken Kogyo, CQV, Sudarshan, Neelikon, Shanghai Yipin Pigments

Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Segmentation by Product: Water-soluble Pigment

Oil-soluble Pigment



Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Segmentation by Application: Facial Make-Up

Lip Products

Eye Make-Up

Nail Products

Hair Color Products



The Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cosmetic Grade Pigments market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cosmetic Grade Pigments market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cosmetic Grade Pigments market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cosmetic Grade Pigments industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cosmetic Grade Pigments market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cosmetic Grade Pigments market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cosmetic Grade Pigments market?

Table of Contents:

1 Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Cosmetic Grade Pigments

1.2 Cosmetic Grade Pigments Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Water-soluble Pigment

1.2.3 Oil-soluble Pigment

1.3 Cosmetic Grade Pigments Segment by Application

1.3.1 Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Facial Make-Up

1.3.3 Lip Products

1.3.4 Eye Make-Up

1.3.5 Nail Products

1.3.6 Hair Color Products

1.4 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Cosmetic Grade Pigments Industry

1.6 Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Trends

2 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Cosmetic Grade Pigments Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Cosmetic Grade Pigments Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Cosmetic Grade Pigments Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cosmetic Grade Pigments Business

6.1 BASF

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 BASF Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 BASF Products Offered

6.1.5 BASF Recent Development

6.2 Lanxess

6.2.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

6.2.2 Lanxess Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Lanxess Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Lanxess Products Offered

6.2.5 Lanxess Recent Development

6.3 Clariant

6.3.1 Clariant Corporation Information

6.3.2 Clariant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Clariant Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Clariant Products Offered

6.3.5 Clariant Recent Development

6.4 Huntsman

6.4.1 Huntsman Corporation Information

6.4.2 Huntsman Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Huntsman Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Huntsman Products Offered

6.4.5 Huntsman Recent Development

6.5 Sun Chemicals

6.5.1 Sun Chemicals Corporation Information

6.5.2 Sun Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Sun Chemicals Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Sun Chemicals Products Offered

6.5.5 Sun Chemicals Recent Development

6.6 Ferro

6.6.1 Ferro Corporation Information

6.6.2 Ferro Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Ferro Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Ferro Products Offered

6.6.5 Ferro Recent Development

6.7 Kobo Products

6.6.1 Kobo Products Corporation Information

6.6.2 Kobo Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Kobo Products Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Kobo Products Products Offered

6.7.5 Kobo Products Recent Development

6.8 Merck Group

6.8.1 Merck Group Corporation Information

6.8.2 Merck Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Merck Group Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Merck Group Products Offered

6.8.5 Merck Group Recent Development

6.9 Sensient Cosmetic

6.9.1 Sensient Cosmetic Corporation Information

6.9.2 Sensient Cosmetic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Sensient Cosmetic Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Sensient Cosmetic Products Offered

6.9.5 Sensient Cosmetic Recent Development

6.10 ECKART

6.10.1 ECKART Corporation Information

6.10.2 ECKART Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 ECKART Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 ECKART Products Offered

6.10.5 ECKART Recent Development

6.11 Miyoshi Kasei

6.11.1 Miyoshi Kasei Corporation Information

6.11.2 Miyoshi Kasei Cosmetic Grade Pigments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Miyoshi Kasei Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Miyoshi Kasei Products Offered

6.11.5 Miyoshi Kasei Recent Development

6.12 Nihon Koken Kogyo

6.12.1 Nihon Koken Kogyo Corporation Information

6.12.2 Nihon Koken Kogyo Cosmetic Grade Pigments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Nihon Koken Kogyo Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Nihon Koken Kogyo Products Offered

6.12.5 Nihon Koken Kogyo Recent Development

6.13 CQV

6.13.1 CQV Corporation Information

6.13.2 CQV Cosmetic Grade Pigments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 CQV Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 CQV Products Offered

6.13.5 CQV Recent Development

6.14 Sudarshan

6.14.1 Sudarshan Corporation Information

6.14.2 Sudarshan Cosmetic Grade Pigments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Sudarshan Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Sudarshan Products Offered

6.14.5 Sudarshan Recent Development

6.15 Neelikon

6.15.1 Neelikon Corporation Information

6.15.2 Neelikon Cosmetic Grade Pigments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Neelikon Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Neelikon Products Offered

6.15.5 Neelikon Recent Development

6.16 Shanghai Yipin Pigments

6.16.1 Shanghai Yipin Pigments Corporation Information

6.16.2 Shanghai Yipin Pigments Cosmetic Grade Pigments Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Shanghai Yipin Pigments Cosmetic Grade Pigments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Shanghai Yipin Pigments Products Offered

6.16.5 Shanghai Yipin Pigments Recent Development

7 Cosmetic Grade Pigments Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Cosmetic Grade Pigments Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Cosmetic Grade Pigments

7.4 Cosmetic Grade Pigments Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Cosmetic Grade Pigments Distributors List

8.3 Cosmetic Grade Pigments Customers

9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cosmetic Grade Pigments by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cosmetic Grade Pigments by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cosmetic Grade Pigments by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cosmetic Grade Pigments by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Cosmetic Grade Pigments Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Cosmetic Grade Pigments by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Cosmetic Grade Pigments by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Cosmetic Grade Pigments Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Cosmetic Grade Pigments Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Cosmetic Grade Pigments Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Cosmetic Grade Pigments Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Cosmetic Grade Pigments Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”