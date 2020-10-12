Global Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis – Dynamics, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook & Forecast Till 2022

Sameer Joshi

Sludge is a by-product, produced during the treatment of waste water. Pathogens, organic matters, chemicals, and microorganisms are different constituents of the sludge. Besides, sludge also contains harmful agents, such as heavy metals, that adversely affect the environment and cause severe health issues when directly exposed. Therefore, sludge is to be treated before disposing into the environment. The chemicals used at different stages of the treatment are termed as sludge treatment chemicals.

What is the Dynamics of Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market?

Growing industrialization, rising environmental concerns, and increasing need for sludge removal are the key factors driving the growth of the world sludge treatment chemicals market. Furthermore, increasing focus of different regulatory bodies for the reduction of sludge volume is expected to drive the industry growth during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market?

However, factors such as high cost of sludge treatment process in conjunction with development in the water treatment process to reduce sludge discharge have hampered the market growth. Sludge treatment chemicals market has been segmented by type as coagulants, flocculants, disinfectants, and others. In 2015, coagulants occupied more than half of the market and are expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period.

What is the Market Segmentation?

In terms of application, the sector has been segmented into food & beverages, personal care & chemicals, pulp & paper, metal processing, oil & gas, automotive, paints & coatings, mining, and others. In 2015, food & beverage, personal care & chemicals, pulp & paper and metal processing industry cumulatively consumed more than 50% of the total sector.

What is the Regional Framework of Sludge Treatment Chemicals Market?

By Geography, the sector has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. In 2015, North America consumed one third of the total sludge treatment chemicals as they adopt advanced sludge management technologies to reduce environmental losses. However, Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during 2016-2022.

