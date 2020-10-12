Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel Market will Register a 13% CAGR by 2027

The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.

View Detail Report With Complete Table of Content, List of Table and Figure: https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/automotive-advanced-high-strength-steel-market

Market Participants

SSAB AB, United Steel Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, Kobe Steel Ltd, and AK Steel Holding Corporation, ArcelorMittal SA, and Others.

Market Segmentation

AHSS Market By Type

Complex Phase

Dual Phase

TRIP

Others

AHSS Market By Application

Bumpers

Suspension

Structural Assembly & Closures

Others

AHSS Market By End Use

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Cars

AHSS Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS)

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type(2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. Complex Phase

1.2.2.4. Dual Phase

1.2.2.5. TRIP

1.2.2.6. Others

1.2.3. Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market By Application

1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2016-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Bumpers

1.2.3.2.2. Suspension

1.2.3.2.3. Structural Assembly & Closures

1.2.3.2.4. Others

1.2.4. Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market By End Use

1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Use(2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue Share By End Use in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Commercial Vehicle

1.2.4.2.2. Passenger Cars

1.2.5. Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE ADVANCED HIGH STRENGTH STEEL (AHSS) ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. AUTOMOTIVE ADVANCED HIGH STRENGTH STEEL (AHSS) MARKET BY TYPE

4.1. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Revenue By Type

4.2. Complex Phase

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Dual Phase

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. TRIP

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. AUTOMOTIVE ADVANCED HIGH STRENGTH STEEL (AHSS) MARKET BY APPLICATION

5.1. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Revenue By Application

5.2. Bumpers

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Suspension

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Structural Assembly & Closures

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. AUTOMOTIVE ADVANCED HIGH STRENGTH STEEL (AHSS) MARKET BY END USE

6.1. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Revenue By End Use

6.2. Commercial Vehicle

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Passenger Cars

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE ADVANCED HIGH STRENGTH STEEL (AHSS) MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)