Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel Market will Register a 13% CAGR by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel market will register a 13% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 35 Bn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel in major regions globally.
The market report on the Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
SSAB AB, United Steel Corporation, ThyssenKrupp AG, Kobe Steel Ltd, and AK Steel Holding Corporation, ArcelorMittal SA, and Others.
Market Segmentation
AHSS Market By Type
- Complex Phase
- Dual Phase
- TRIP
- Others
AHSS Market By Application
- Bumpers
- Suspension
- Structural Assembly & Closures
- Others
AHSS Market By End Use
- Commercial Vehicle
- Passenger Cars
AHSS Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS)
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market By Type
1.2.2.1. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type(2016-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019
1.2.2.3. Complex Phase
1.2.2.4. Dual Phase
1.2.2.5. TRIP
1.2.2.6. Others
1.2.3. Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market By Application
1.2.3.1. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application (2016-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019
1.2.3.2.1. Bumpers
1.2.3.2.2. Suspension
1.2.3.2.3. Structural Assembly & Closures
1.2.3.2.4. Others
1.2.4. Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market By End Use
1.2.4.1. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Use(2016-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue Share By End Use in 2019
1.2.4.2.1. Commercial Vehicle
1.2.4.2.2. Passenger Cars
1.2.5. Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE ADVANCED HIGH STRENGTH STEEL (AHSS) ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. AUTOMOTIVE ADVANCED HIGH STRENGTH STEEL (AHSS) MARKET BY TYPE
4.1. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Revenue By Type
4.2. Complex Phase
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Dual Phase
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. TRIP
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5. Others
4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. AUTOMOTIVE ADVANCED HIGH STRENGTH STEEL (AHSS) MARKET BY APPLICATION
5.1. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Revenue By Application
5.2. Bumpers
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Suspension
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Structural Assembly & Closures
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5. Others
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. AUTOMOTIVE ADVANCED HIGH STRENGTH STEEL (AHSS) MARKET BY END USE
6.1. Global Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Revenue By End Use
6.2. Commercial Vehicle
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Passenger Cars
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE ADVANCED HIGH STRENGTH STEEL (AHSS) MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC AUTOMOTIVE ADVANCED HIGH STRENGTH STEEL (AHSS) MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA AUTOMOTIVE ADVANCED HIGH STRENGTH STEEL (AHSS) MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA AUTOMOTIVE ADVANCED HIGH STRENGTH STEEL (AHSS) MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Automotive Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. SSAB AB
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. United Steel Corporation
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. ThyssenKrupp AG
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Kobe Steel Ltd
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. AK Steel Holding Corporation
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. ArcelorMittal SA
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. Others
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
