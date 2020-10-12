Industrial Furnaces Market Register around a 6% CAGR by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, the Industrial Furnaces market will register a 6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size is likely to reach US$ 17 Bn by 2027
This report also covers market opportunities and strategies, risk analysis, performance and decision making and industry assessment in the Global Industrial Furnaces Market report. This report focuses on the market size, trends and projections from 2020-2027. The report includes facts and statistics on improvements in the business environment, technology advances, dynamics and innovations in economies, capabilities and knowledge on major players in the global Industrial Furnaces market. The report contains information on the latest acquisitions and the study also covers the growth of the demand for Industrial Furnaces in major regions globally.
The market report on the Industrial Furnaces also provides figures on demand and supply, revenues and future strategies, technological trends and growth rates. The Global Industrial Furnaces Market report also provides 2016-2019 historical period and forecast period from 2020-2027 data together with market SWOT analysis data. The report also includes information by type, application, region and manufacturer or producer.
The epidemic has spread to almost 200 countries worldwide since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, announcing it to have been a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. The global implications of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which will impact the Industrial Furnaces industry by 2020, are also being observed. The outbreak of COVID-19 affected a number of aspects, such as flight cancellation, travel prohibitions and quarantine, restaurants closed, indoor events restricted, state of emergency declared for over forty countries, massive slowing of supply chain, stock market volatility, reduced business confidence, increased public panic and future uncertainty.
Market Participants
Carbolite Gero Limited, ANDRITZ AG, Epcon Industrial Systems, Inc., International Thermal Systems LLC, Gasbarre Products, NUTEC Group, Ipsen International GmbH, and Others.
Market Segmentation
Industrial Furnaces Market By Type
- Electrically Operated
- Gas/fuel Operated
Industrial Furnaces Market By Collection
- Box Type
- Tube or Clamshell Type
- Top Loading Furnace
- Bottom Loading & Car Bottom Furnace
- Other
Industrial Furnaces Market By End Use
- Oil & Gas
- Chemicals
- Metals & Mining
- Transportation
- Other
Industrial Furnaces Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Table Of Content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Industrial Furnaces
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Industrial Furnaces Market By Type
1.2.2.1. Global Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type(2016-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019
1.2.2.3. Electrically Operated
1.2.2.4. Gas/fuel Operated
1.2.3. Industrial Furnaces Market By Collection
1.2.3.1. Global Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Collection (2016-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue Share By Collection in 2019
1.2.3.2.1. Box Type
1.2.3.2.2. Tube or Clamshell Type
1.2.3.2.3. Top Loading Furnace
1.2.3.2.4. Bottom Loading & Car Bottom Furnace
1.2.3.2.5. Other
1.2.4. Industrial Furnaces Market By End Use
1.2.4.1. Global Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End Use(2016-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue Share By End Use in 2019
1.2.4.2.1. Oil & Gas
1.2.4.2.2. Chemicals
1.2.4.2.3. Metals & Mining
1.2.4.2.4. Transportation
1.2.4.2.5. Other
1.2.5. Industrial Furnaces Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING INDUSTRIAL FURNACES ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Industrial Furnaces Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Industrial Furnaces Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Industrial Furnaces Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Industrial Furnaces Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. INDUSTRIAL FURNACES MARKET BY TYPE
4.1. Global Industrial Furnaces Revenue By Type
4.2. Electrically Operated
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. Gas/fuel Operated
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. INDUSTRIAL FURNACES MARKET BY COLLECTION
5.1. Global Industrial Furnaces Revenue By Collection
5.2. Box Type
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Tube or Clamshell Type
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4. Top Loading Furnace
5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5. Bottom Loading & Car Bottom Furnace
5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.6. Others
5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. INDUSTRIAL FURNACES MARKET BY END USE
6.1. Global Industrial Furnaces Revenue By End Use
6.2. Oil & Gas
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Chemicals
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. Metals & Mining
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5. Transportation
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.6. Other
6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA INDUSTRIAL FURNACES MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC INDUSTRIAL FURNACES MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA INDUSTRIAL FURNACES MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA INDUSTRIAL FURNACES MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Industrial Furnaces Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Collection, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End Use, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. Carbolite Gero Limited
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. ANDRITZ AG
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. Epcon Industrial Systems, Inc.
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. International Thermal Systems LLC
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Gasbarre Products
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. NUTEC Group
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. Ipsen International GmbH
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Others
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Product Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
