Energy as a Service Market Rising around 11% CAGR by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Energy as a Service market expected to CAGR of 11%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 124 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Energy as a Service market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Energy as a Service market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).



The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Energy as a Service market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Energy as a Service market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Energy as a Service market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

EDF Energy, Duke Energy, Edison International, Southern Company, Engie, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, General Electric, WGL Energy, Orsted and others.

Market segmentation

Energy as a Service Market By Energy Type

Renewable Energy Services

Non-Renewable Energy Services

Energy as a Service Market By Services

Energy Audits

Energy Monitoring

Energy Management

Energy Consulting Services

Others

Energy as a Service Market By End-User

Commercial

Industrial

Government

Energy as a Service Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Energy as a Service

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Energy as a Service Market By Energy Type

1.2.2.1. Global Energy as a Service Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Energy Type(2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Energy as a Service Market Revenue Share By Energy Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. Renewable Energy Services

1.2.2.4. Non-Renewable Energy Services

1.2.3. Energy as a Service Market By Services

1.2.3.1. Global Energy as a Service Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Services (2016-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Energy as a Service Market Revenue Share By Services in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Energy Audits

1.2.3.2.2. Energy Monitoring

1.2.3.2.3. Energy Management

1.2.3.2.4. Energy Consulting Services

1.2.3.2.5. Others

1.2.4. Energy as a Service Market By End-User

1.2.4.1. Global Energy as a Service Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By End-User(2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Energy as a Service Market Revenue Share By End-User in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Commercial

1.2.4.2.2. Industrial

1.2.4.2.3. Government

1.2.5. Energy as a Service Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Energy as a Service Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Energy as a Service Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Energy as a Service Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Energy as a Service Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Energy as a Service Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Energy as a Service Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING ENERGY AS A SERVICE ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Energy as a Service Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Energy as a Service Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Energy as a Service Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Energy as a Service Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. ENERGY AS A SERVICE MARKET BY ENERGY TYPE

4.1. Global Energy as a Service Revenue By Energy Type

4.2. Renewable Energy Services

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Non-Renewable Energy Services

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. ENERGY AS A SERVICE MARKET BY SERVICES

5.1. Global Energy as a Service Revenue By Services

5.2. Energy Audits

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Energy Monitoring

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Energy Management

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Energy Consulting Services

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6. Others

5.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. ENERGY AS A SERVICE MARKET BY END-USER

6.1. Global Energy as a Service Revenue By End-User

6.2. Commercial

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Industrial

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Government

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA ENERGY AS A SERVICE MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Energy as a Service Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Energy as a Service Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Energy as a Service Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Energy as a Service Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Energy as a Service Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC ENERGY AS A SERVICE MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Energy as a Service Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Energy as a Service Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA ENERGY AS A SERVICE MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Energy as a Service Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Energy as a Service Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA ENERGY AS A SERVICE MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Energy as a Service Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Energy as a Service Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Energy Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Services, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. EDF Energy

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Duke Energy

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. Edison International

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Southern Company

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Engie

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Schneider Electric SE

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Siemens AG

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. General Electric

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. WGL Energy

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Orsted

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

12.11. Others

12.11.1. Company Snapshot

12.11.2. Overview

12.11.3. Financial Overview

12.11.4. Product Portfolio

12.11.5. Key Developments

12.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

