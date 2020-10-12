Electric Motor Market Value Worth 6.6% CAGR by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Electric Motor market expected to CAGR of 6.6%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 214.1 Bn in 2027.

The study primarily analyses the scale of the Electric Motor market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Electric Motor market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).

The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Electric Motor market.

The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Electric Motor market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Electric Motor market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.

Market participants

ABB Group (Zürich, Switzerland), Ametek Inc. (US), ARC Systems, Inc. (US), Asmo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Baldor Electric Company, Inc. (US), Brook Crompton UK Ltd. (UK), Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH, Emerson Electric (US), Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (US), Maxon Motors AG (Sachseln, Switzerland), Regal Beloit Corporation (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), and Siemens AG (Germany).

Market segmentation

Market By Type

AC Motors

DC Motors

Hermetic Motor

Market By Power Output

Integral HP Output

Fractional HP Output

Market By Application

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicles

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Others

Market By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK.

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Electric Motor

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Electric Motor Market By Type

1.2.2.1. Global Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type(2016-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Electric Motor Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019

1.2.2.3. AC Motors

1.2.2.4. DC Motors

1.2.2.5. Hermetic Motor

1.2.3. Electric Motor Market By Power Output

1.2.3.1. Global Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Power Output (2016-2027)

1.2.3.2. Global Electric Motor Market Revenue Share By Power Output in 2019

1.2.3.2.1. Integral HP Output

1.2.3.2.2. Fractional HP Output

1.2.4. Electric Motor Market By Application

1.2.4.1. Global Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application(2016-2027)

1.2.4.2. Global Electric Motor Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019

1.2.4.2.1. Aerospace & Transportation

1.2.4.2.2. Motor Vehicles

1.2.4.2.3. HVAC Equipment

1.2.4.2.4. Aerospace & Transportation

1.2.4.2.5. Household Appliances

1.2.4.2.5. Others

1.2.5. Electric Motor Market By Geography

1.2.5.1. Global Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)

1.2.5.2. North America Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.3. Europe Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.5. Latin America Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Electric Motor ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Electric Motor Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Electric Motor Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Electric Motor Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Electric Motor Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Electric Motor MARKET By Type

4.1. Global Electric Motor Revenue By Type

4.2. AC Motors

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. DC Motors

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Hermetic Motor

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Electric Motor MARKET By Power Output

5.1. Global Electric Motor Revenue By Power Output

5.2. Integral HP Output

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Fractional HP Output

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. Electric Motor MARKET By Application

6.1. Global Electric Motor Revenue By Application

6.2. Industrial Machinery

6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3. Motor Vehicles

6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. HVAC Equipment

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5. Aerospace & Transportation

6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6. Household Appliances

6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.7. Others

6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Electric Motor MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. North America Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. North America Electric Motor Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

7.3. U.S.

7.3.1. U.S. Electric Motor Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Canada

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Europe Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Europe Electric Motor Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

8.3. UK

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Germany

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. France

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Spain

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. Rest of Europe

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Electric Motor MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

9.3. China

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Japan

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. India

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6. Australia

9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7. South Korea

9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Electric Motor MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Latin America Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Latin America Electric Motor Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

10.3. Brazil

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. Mexico

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Latin America

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Electric Motor MARKET BY COUNTRY

11.1. Middle East & Africa Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.2. Middle East & Africa Electric Motor Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)

11.3. GCC

11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4. South Africa

11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE

12.1. ABB Group

12.1.1. Company Snapshot

12.1.2. Overview

12.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.4. Product Portfolio

12.1.5. Key Developments

12.1.6. Strategies

12.2. Ametek Inc.

12.2.1. Company Snapshot

12.2.2. Overview

12.2.3. Financial Overview

12.2.4. Product Portfolio

12.2.5. Key Developments

12.2.6. Strategies

12.3. ARC Systems

12.3.1. Company Snapshot

12.3.2. Overview

12.3.3. Financial Overview

12.3.4. Product Portfolio

12.3.5. Key Developments

12.3.6. Strategies

12.4. Asmo Co., Ltd.

12.4.1. Company Snapshot

12.4.2. Overview

12.4.3. Financial Overview

12.4.4. Product Portfolio

12.4.5. Key Developments

12.4.6. Strategies

12.5. Baldor Electric Company, Inc.

12.5.1. Company Snapshot

12.5.2. Overview

12.5.3. Financial Overview

12.5.4. Product Portfolio

12.5.5. Key Developments

12.5.6. Strategies

12.6. Brook Crompton UK Ltd.

12.6.1. Company Snapshot

12.6.2. Overview

12.6.3. Financial Overview

12.6.4. Product Portfolio

12.6.5. Key Developments

12.6.6. Strategies

12.7. Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH

12.7.1. Company Snapshot

12.7.2. Overview

12.7.3. Financial Overview

12.7.4. Product Portfolio

12.7.5. Key Developments

12.7.6. Strategies

12.8. Emerson Electric

12.8.1. Company Snapshot

12.8.2. Overview

12.8.3. Financial Overview

12.8.4. Product Portfolio

12.8.5. Key Developments

12.8.6. Strategies

12.9. Franklin Electric Co., Inc.

12.9.1. Company Snapshot

12.9.2. Overview

12.9.3. Financial Overview

12.9.4. Product Portfolio

12.9.5. Key Developments

12.9.6. Strategies

12.10. Others

12.10.1. Company Snapshot

12.10.2. Overview

12.10.3. Financial Overview

12.10.4. Product Portfolio

12.10.5. Key Developments

12.10.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH

13.1. Research Methodology

13.1.1. Initial Data Search

13.1.2. Secondary Research

13.1.3. Primary Research

13.2. Assumptions and Scope

