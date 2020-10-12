Electric Motor Market Value Worth 6.6% CAGR by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, The Electric Motor market expected to CAGR of 6.6%, this market is estimated to reach US$ 214.1 Bn in 2027.
The study primarily analyses the scale of the Electric Motor market, current developments and growth status as well as investment prospects, government initiatives, industry dynamics (drivers, challenges and opportunities), supply chain and competitive environment. Technological advancement and development would further improve the product’s performance and increase its use in downstream applications. Moreover, the porter five forces study provides important facts on the Electric Motor market (potential entrants, manufacturers, replacements, purchasers, company competitors).
The overall size of the market is determined in accordance with primary and secondary sources. The analysis process starts with exhaustive secondary research from internal and external sources, in order to collect qualitative and quantitative market-related data. Main interviews with experts and analysts in industry have also been carried out in order to verify data and analysis. Industry professionals are usually involved in this process, including VPs, managers of corporate growth, market analysis and domestic distribution officers and outside advisers, as well as policy consultants, statistical researchers and leading opinion leaders trained in the Electric Motor market.
The goal of the research is to establish the global demand for Electric Motor market, including all stakeholders of the market, in detail. This research represented the historical and present state of the industry with the anticipated market size and innovations in simple language, with the application of quantitative statistics. In the study, the leading players, market leaders, supporters and new entrants in particular are discussed in all areas of the industry. The research is a detailed assessment of the possible business effect for microeconomic variables by PORTER, PESTEL. External and internal factors were examined that would affect the industry positively or negatively, offering decision-makers a strong future-orientated outlook on the market. This research also helps to explain the complexities of the market and the function of the global Electric Motor market. The research offers an summary of the strategic dynamics of leading players in the global drug market, prices, financial situation, product portfolio and growth strategies.
Market participants
ABB Group (Zürich, Switzerland), Ametek Inc. (US), ARC Systems, Inc. (US), Asmo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Baldor Electric Company, Inc. (US), Brook Crompton UK Ltd. (UK), Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH, Emerson Electric (US), Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (US), Maxon Motors AG (Sachseln, Switzerland), Regal Beloit Corporation (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), and Siemens AG (Germany).
Market segmentation
Market By Type
- AC Motors
- DC Motors
- Hermetic Motor
Market By Power Output
- Integral HP Output
- Fractional HP Output
Market By Application
- Industrial Machinery
- Motor Vehicles
- HVAC Equipment
- Aerospace & Transportation
- Household Appliances
- Others
Market By Geography
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
Europe
- UK.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of content
CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
1.1. Definition and Scope
1.1.1. Definition of Electric Motor
1.1.2. Market Segmentation
1.1.3. List of Abbreviations
1.2. Summary
1.2.1. Market Snapshot
1.2.2. Electric Motor Market By Type
1.2.2.1. Global Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Type(2016-2027)
1.2.2.2. Global Electric Motor Market Revenue Share By Type in 2019
1.2.2.3. AC Motors
1.2.2.4. DC Motors
1.2.2.5. Hermetic Motor
1.2.3. Electric Motor Market By Power Output
1.2.3.1. Global Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Power Output (2016-2027)
1.2.3.2. Global Electric Motor Market Revenue Share By Power Output in 2019
1.2.3.2.1. Integral HP Output
1.2.3.2.2. Fractional HP Output
1.2.4. Electric Motor Market By Application
1.2.4.1. Global Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Application(2016-2027)
1.2.4.2. Global Electric Motor Market Revenue Share By Application in 2019
1.2.4.2.1. Aerospace & Transportation
1.2.4.2.2. Motor Vehicles
1.2.4.2.3. HVAC Equipment
1.2.4.2.5. Household Appliances
1.2.4.2.5. Household Appliances
1.2.4.2.5. Others
1.2.5. Electric Motor Market By Geography
1.2.5.1. Global Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2016-2027)
1.2.5.2. North America Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.3. Europe Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.4. Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.5. Latin America Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
1.2.5.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA)Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2016-2027)
CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS
2.1. Market Drivers
2.2. Restraints and Challenges
2.3. Growth Opportunities
2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
2.4.3. Threat of Substitute
2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants
2.4.5. Degree of Competition
2.5. Value Chain Analysis
2.6. Cost Structure Analysis
2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers
2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis
2.7. Regulatory Compliance
2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019
2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis
2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players
CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING Electric Motor ANALYSIS
3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Electric Motor Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Electric Motor Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.3. R&D Status and Manufacturing End-User of Global Electric Motor Major Manufacturers in 2019
3.4. Raw Materials End-Users Analysis of Global Electric Motor Major Manufacturers in 2019
CHAPTER 4. Electric Motor MARKET By Type
4.1. Global Electric Motor Revenue By Type
4.2. AC Motors
4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3. DC Motors
4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4. Hermetic Motor
4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 5. Electric Motor MARKET By Power Output
5.1. Global Electric Motor Revenue By Power Output
5.2. Integral HP Output
5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3. Fractional HP Output
5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 6. Electric Motor MARKET By Application
6.1. Global Electric Motor Revenue By Application
6.2. Industrial Machinery
6.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3. Motor Vehicles
6.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4. HVAC Equipment
6.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5. Aerospace & Transportation
6.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.6. Household Appliances
6.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.7. Others
6.7.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
6.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 7. NORTH AMERICA Electric Motor MARKET BY COUNTRY
7.1. North America Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.2. North America Electric Motor Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
7.3. U.S.
7.3.1. U.S. Electric Motor Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4. Canada
7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
7.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 8. EUROPE SMART REFRIGERATOR MARKET BY COUNTRY
8.1. Europe Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.2. Europe Electric Motor Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
8.3. UK
8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4. Germany
8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5. France
8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6. Spain
8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7. Rest of Europe
8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
8.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 9. ASIA-PACIFIC Electric Motor MARKET BY COUNTRY
9.1. Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.2. Asia-Pacific Electric Motor Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
9.3. China
9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4. Japan
9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5. India
9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6. Australia
9.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.6.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7. South Korea
9.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.7.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific
9.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
9.8.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 10. LATIN AMERICA Electric Motor MARKET BY COUNTRY
10.1. Latin America Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.2. Latin America Electric Motor Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
10.3. Brazil
10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4. Mexico
10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5. Rest of Latin America
10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
10.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 11. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Electric Motor MARKET BY COUNTRY
11.1. Middle East & Africa Electric Motor Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.2. Middle East & Africa Electric Motor Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2016 & 2027 (%)
11.3. GCC
11.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.3.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4. South Africa
11.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.4.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Type, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By Power Output, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
11.5.3. Market Revenue and Forecast By Application, 2016 – 2027 ($Million)
CHAPTER 12. COMPANY PROFILE
12.1. ABB Group
12.1.1. Company Snapshot
12.1.2. Overview
12.1.3. Financial Overview
12.1.4. Product Portfolio
12.1.5. Key Developments
12.1.6. Strategies
12.2. Ametek Inc.
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Overview
12.2.3. Financial Overview
12.2.4. Product Portfolio
12.2.5. Key Developments
12.2.6. Strategies
12.3. ARC Systems
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Overview
12.3.3. Financial Overview
12.3.4. Product Portfolio
12.3.5. Key Developments
12.3.6. Strategies
12.4. Asmo Co., Ltd.
12.4.1. Company Snapshot
12.4.2. Overview
12.4.3. Financial Overview
12.4.4. Product Portfolio
12.4.5. Key Developments
12.4.6. Strategies
12.5. Baldor Electric Company, Inc.
12.5.1. Company Snapshot
12.5.2. Overview
12.5.3. Financial Overview
12.5.4. Product Portfolio
12.5.5. Key Developments
12.5.6. Strategies
12.6. Brook Crompton UK Ltd.
12.6.1. Company Snapshot
12.6.2. Overview
12.6.3. Financial Overview
12.6.4. Product Portfolio
12.6.5. Key Developments
12.6.6. Strategies
12.7. Dr. Fritz Faulhaber GmbH
12.7.1. Company Snapshot
12.7.2. Overview
12.7.3. Financial Overview
12.7.4. Product Portfolio
12.7.5. Key Developments
12.7.6. Strategies
12.8. Emerson Electric
12.8.1. Company Snapshot
12.8.2. Overview
12.8.3. Financial Overview
12.8.4. Product Portfolio
12.8.5. Key Developments
12.8.6. Strategies
12.9. Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
12.9.1. Company Snapshot
12.9.2. Overview
12.9.3. Financial Overview
12.9.4. Product Portfolio
12.9.5. Key Developments
12.9.6. Strategies
12.10. Others
12.10.1. Company Snapshot
12.10.2. Overview
12.10.3. Financial Overview
12.10.4. Product Portfolio
12.10.5. Key Developments
12.10.6. Strategies
CHAPTER 13. RESEARCH APPROACH
13.1. Research Methodology
13.1.1. Initial Data Search
13.1.2. Secondary Research
13.1.3. Primary Research
13.2. Assumptions and Scope
