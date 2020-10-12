Head Mounted Display Market 2020 Global Industry Report, 2028

Head mounted displays (HMDs) refer to projection technology or small displays that are incorporated mounted on a hat or helmet or into eyeglasses. Heads-up displays refer to a type of head-mounted displays that do not obstruct the vision of the user yet it superimposes the image on the real world view of the user. The global head mounted display market is expected to gather momentum from the growing prominence of the technology across various end use sectors.

Some of the head mounted displays integrate motion sensors to ascertain movement and direction or as the platform for an application of immersive virtual reality.

Increasing prominence of augmented reality and virtual reality technologies in consumer and business solutions has led to the widespread adoption of head mounted displays all over the world. This factor is estimated to propel growth of the global head mounted display market in the years to come. The main reason for the increased adoption of advanced technologies like virtual reality and augmented reality is to do away with the need for a user to be physically present at all environments.

The augmented reality technology comes with a lot of flexibilities, which make it a leader in the enterprise application sector. This adds to its increased adoption over the long term. Both augmented reality and virtual reality technologies are estimated to drive the global head mounted display market as it serves as a new computing platform.

Head Mounted Display Market in Brief

The global Head Mounted Display market registered a CAGR of 22.3%% between 2019 and 2027. The market is projected to accelerate the growth of HMD market due to increase in demand for light-weight portable computing devices coupled with growing demand from consumer market segment. In addition to it, increasing demand from consumer market segment is mainly owing to advancements in display technologies, offering superior capabilities such as 3D viewing and high resolution to the end-users.

In the next few years, HMDs are expected to find increasing use in medical practices for different types of surgeries and dentistry practices. The use of HMDs in automotive prototyping i.e. virtual designing of a car and cloud computing is expected to open new possibilities for the HMD market.

Helmet mounted displays was the largest product segment, accounting for around 66% of the overall market revenue in 2017. However, wearable glasses segment is expected to surpass the helmet mounted display market over the forecast period. This is mainly driven by the inclination of users towards light-weight head-worn display devices

However, wearable glasses segment is expected to surpass the helmet mounted display market over the forecast period. This is mainly driven by the inclination of users towards light-weight head-worn display devices Moreover, the global Head Mounted Display market is expected to reach US$ 46,530.7 Mn by 2027 from US$ 9,275.4 Mn in 2019.

North America was the largest head mounted display market in 2018, accounting for over 1/3rd of the global market revenue. The demand in the region can be attributed to growing inclination for portable and wearable computing devices, especially in end-use verticals including defense, healthcare, and safety services. Furthermore, expanding application base of HMDs has enabled manufacturers in the region to invest heavily in R&D activities, thus improving the scope of the market.

