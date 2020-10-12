Moisture Barrier Bags Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Types

Flexible packaging is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the FMCG manufacturing industry. Hence, companies in the moisture barrier bags market are innovating in flexible packaging solutions for the food industry. The versatility of bags is increasingly gaining the attention of packaging manufacturers. Hence, manufacturers in the moisture barrier bags market are introducing novel moisture-resistant bags that cater to the convenience of consumers.

Since users are always challenged with space-constrained storage in household environment, manufacturers in the moisture barrier bags market are developing multi-layer pouches that provide resistance to moisture, puncture, pests, and air, among others. Thus, bags are generating incremental opportunities, due to their high demand in commercial and domestic settings. Aluminum foils are gaining popularity in the market for moisture barrier bags. Though aluminum foils do not hold a significant share in terms of value and volume as compared to plastic, they are gaining prominence in confectionary packaging for dairy items.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Moisture Barrier Bags Market :

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=14054

Recyclable PE Solutions Cater to Unmet Needs of Food Manufacturers

Growing environmental concerns associated with plastic has led to the introduction of recyclable coextruded polyethylene (PE) pouches. As such, plastic material segment dominates the moisture barrier bags market, in terms of value and volume, which is expected to reach an output of ~373,300 tons by the end of 2027.

In order to provide resistance toward vapor, odor, and light, manufacturers in the market for moisture barrier bags are undertaking extensive R&D activities to develop five and nine layer PE pouches. On the other hand, they are increasing production capacities to develop PE laminates of up to two to three layers to provide efficacious resistance against quality-degrading elements.

Companies in the moisture barrier bags market are increasing the availability of PE pouches that can be surface-printed and manufactured with coextruded films. As such, PE pouches are witnessing rise in demand from manufacturers in various end markets, since they can be designed with barrier properties on the basis of specific shelf-life requirements. Thus, recyclable PE bags are becoming increasingly mainstream in food packaging applications for dry and frozen foods.

Heat-sealable and Puncture-resistant Bags Prevent Degradation of PCB

Growing consumer dissatisfaction toward damaged and mangled electronic products has driven the demand for moisture barrier bags. As such, moisture is one of the main causes of degradation of PCB (Printed Circuit Board). Hence, manufacturers in the moisture barrier bags market are increasing their efficacy in moisture-proof packaging solutions to prevent degradation of PCB.

Ask for a brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=14054

Outdoor and shipment applications of PCB are creating growth opportunities for manufacturers. As such, electrical & electronics end use segment of the moisture barrier bags market is estimated to reach an output of ~133,400 tons by 2027. Hence, manufacturers are tapping opportunities in shipment applications such as sea freight.

Companies in the market for moisture barrier bags are exploring opportunities to cater end user needs when PCB is being transported via long-distance travel through regions with humid climate. Moreover, growing awareness about moisture-proof packaging among consumers is boosting the uptake of moisture barrier bags. Thus, there is a growth in demand for heat-sealable and puncture-resistant bags for electricals and electronics.

Read Latest Press Release:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/booming-digital-technologies-underscore-growth-in-smart-workplace-market-tmr-301143807.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/growing-digitalization-trend-in-many-industries-drives-striking-demand-avenues-in-semiconductor-ip-market-tmr-800607263.html