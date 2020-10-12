Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market 2020: Global Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2026
The increasing incidence of infectious diseases around the world is driving the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market, says Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Size”, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Mass Spectroscopy, Capillary Electrophoresis, Next Generation Sequencing, Chips & Microarrays, In-Situ Hybridization), By Disease Indication (Hepatitis, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infection, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Infection), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Centres, Research Institutes) and Geography Forecast till 2026.” Rising awareness regarding prevention and early diagnosis of sexually transmitted diseases is expected to aid the growth of the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market.
The report covers:
- Global Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
- Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
- Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
- Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
- Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/infectious-disease-molecular-diagnostics-market-101146
Leading Players operating in the Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Abbott
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- QIAGEN
- Cepheid
- bioMérieux SA
- Hologic Inc.
- Myriad Genetics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Will Propel Growth
A molecular diagnostic is an effective tool for the detection of HIV, HPV, and other infectious diseases. The increasing demand for molecular diagnostics is likely to boost the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market revenue during the forecast period. Government support to tackle the rising cases of infectious diseases is predicted to further augment the growth of the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market. The acquisitions and collaborations between key companies are also expected to contribute positively to the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics growth. For instance, Bruker Corporation announced the acquisition of Hain Lifescience GmbH, an infectious disease molecular diagnostics company, to expand its footprint in molecular diagnostics.
For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/infectious-disease-molecular-diagnostics-market-101146
Active Government Support Will Aid Growth in the Asia Pacific
Geographically, the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV and respiratory diseases. Established healthcare system and increasing R&D investment is also expected to enable the growth of the global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market.
Key Segmentation of Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market:
Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Segments by Technology
- Mass Spectroscopy
- Capillary Electrophoresis
- Next Generation Sequencing (NGS)
- Chips & Microarrays
- In-Situ Hybridization (ISH)
Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Segments by Disease Indication
- Hepatitis
- Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Infection
- Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Infection
By End User
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Diagnostic Centres
- Research Institutes
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts:https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/infectious-disease-molecular-diagnostics-market-101146
Report Focus:
- Extensive product offerings
- Customer research services
- Robust research methodology
- Comprehensive reports
- Latest technological developments
- Value chain analysis
- Potential Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market opportunities
- Growth dynamics
- Quality assurance
- Post-sales support
- Regular report updates
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Comprehensive analysis of the Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.
- Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
- Identifies market restraints and boosters.
- Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.
An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:
The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.
We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.
Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market. Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/infectious-disease-molecular-diagnostics-market-101146
