QR Scan Payment Market (covid-19 analysis) SWOT analysis, key indicators, forecast to 2027 | Alibaba Group Holding, Google, LINE Pay, Meituan-Dianping, Mobikwik, National Payments, Paytm, Scanova

The global QR scan payment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading QR scan payment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The QR codes (abbreviated from Quick Response code) are basically two-dimensional bar codes and contain a pattern of black squares organized in a square grid on the white background. QR codes can be read through an imaging device like smartphone camera. The QR codes have become increasingly popular as a mobile payment technique in several countries. Now, there is a widening industry emphasis on supporting and managing the usage of QR codes in the payment services. The organizations involved in the ecosystem of this market include payment industry groups, central banks, mobile app providers, smartphone manufacturers, and major retailers.

A large number of banks and payments industry companies are reviewing their strategies to gain full advantage of various payment alternatives, which in turn is boosting the growth of QR scan payment market. Some of the other key drivers that are propelling the growth of QR scan payment market are the accessibility of high speed internet and increase in demand for smartphones. In addition, QR scan payments gaining popularity across numerous emerging countries in APAC region, which is anticipated to cater significant growth opportunities for the QR scan payment market.

The List of companies covered in this Reports are:

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

2. Google Inc.

3. LINE Pay

4. Meituan-Dianping

5. Mobikwik

6. National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)

7. Paytm

8. Scanova

9. Tencent Holdings Ltd.

10. UnionPay

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global QR scan payment market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The QR scan payment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting QR scan payment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for the QR scan payment market for each region.

