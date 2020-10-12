Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Future Growth Prospect Till 2027 | Farsoon Technologies, Prodways Group, Formlabs, Ricoh Company

Sameer Joshi

The selective laser sintering equipment is a manufacturing technology that is armed with a laser to sinter powdered plastic material into a 3D model based in a solid structure. The selective laser sintering equipment uses thermal energy to selectively fuses the region of a powder bed. Plastic bed- commonly known as SLS and metal base- widely known as DMLS (Direct metal laser sintering) are the two crucial standard powder beds. Furthermore, selective laser sintering equipment is used in 3D printing technologies, which improves and avoids the design from failing during production, electronics, packaging, manufacturing for aerospace hardware, connectors, and homeland security.

3D Systems Corporation

2. EOS GmbH

3. Farsoon Technologies

4. Prodways Group

5. Formlabs, Inc.

6. Ricoh Company, Ltd.

7. Concept Laser GmbH

8. Renishaw PLC.

9. Sinterit Sp. Z O.O.

10. Sintratec AG

What is the Dynamics of Precision Forestry Market?

Rising demand for healthcare and medical devices, growing demand for 3D equipment in robot building are the major factors driving the growth of the selective laser sintering equipment market. However, complex applications and high risk associated with SLS equipment, lack of standard process controls, and difficulties in using SLS printing software are some of the factors restraining the growth of the selective laser sintering equipment market. The industries are more focusing on the research and development to enhance the prototypes for GPS products, which predicts to boost the growth of selective laser sintering equipment market during the forecast period.

What is the SCOPE of Precision Forestry Market?

The “Global Selective Laser Sintering Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Selective laser sintering equipment market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Selective laser sintering equipment market with detailed market segmentation by laser type, material, application, industry. The global Selective laser sintering equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Selective laser sintering equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Selective laser sintering equipment market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Selective laser sintering equipment market is segmented on the basis of laser type, material, application, industry. On the basis of laser type, the market is segmented as solid laser, gas laser. On the basis of material, the market is segmented as metal, nylon. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as tooling, heavy equipment and machinery, robotics. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as automotive, aerospace and aeronautics, consumer goods, machinery and equipment, art and fashion, medical devices, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Precision Forestry Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Selective laser sintering equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Selective laser sintering equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

