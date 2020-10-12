Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size, Regional Growth Analysis, Outlook and Forecast Data 2020-2027

The global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type, the Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings market is segmented into

Single Component Coatings

Multi-Component Coatings

Segment by Application, the Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings market is segmented into

Wood Coatings

Furniture Coatings

Plastic Coatings

Printing Inks

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Share Analysis

Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings business, the date to enter into the Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings market, Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

AkzoNobel

Henkel

PPG

Sherwin-Williams

Valspar

Jotun

RPM International

Nippon Paint

BASF

ENECON

Major Points of Table Of Content

Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single Component Coatings

1.4.3 Multi-Component Coatings

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Wood Coatings

1.5.3 Furniture Coatings

1.5.4 Plastic Coatings

1.5.5 Printing Inks

1.5.6 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 AkzoNobel

12.1.1 AkzoNobel Corporation Information

12.1.2 AkzoNobel Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 AkzoNobel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 AkzoNobel Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.1.5 AkzoNobel Recent Development

12.2 Henkel

12.2.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.2.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Henkel Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Henkel Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.2.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.3 PPG

12.3.1 PPG Corporation Information

12.3.2 PPG Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 PPG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 PPG Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.3.5 PPG Recent Development

12.4 Sherwin-Williams

12.4.1 Sherwin-Williams Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sherwin-Williams Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Sherwin-Williams Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Sherwin-Williams Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.4.5 Sherwin-Williams Recent Development

12.5 Valspar

12.5.1 Valspar Corporation Information

12.5.2 Valspar Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Valspar Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Valspar Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.5.5 Valspar Recent Development

12.6 Jotun

12.6.1 Jotun Corporation Information

12.6.2 Jotun Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Jotun Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Jotun Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.6.5 Jotun Recent Development

12.7 RPM International

12.7.1 RPM International Corporation Information

12.7.2 RPM International Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 RPM International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 RPM International Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.7.5 RPM International Recent Development

12.8 Nippon Paint

12.8.1 Nippon Paint Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nippon Paint Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Nippon Paint Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Nippon Paint Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.8.5 Nippon Paint Recent Development

12.9 BASF

12.9.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.9.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 BASF Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.9.5 BASF Recent Development

12.10 ENECON

12.10.1 ENECON Corporation Information

12.10.2 ENECON Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 ENECON Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 ENECON Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Products Offered

12.10.5 ENECON Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Water-Based Anti-Corrosion Coatings Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

