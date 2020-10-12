COVID-19 Epidemic Impact On G-Protein Coupled Receptors (GPCRs) Market- Industry Inflation till 2022

Pharmaceutical companies in the G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs) market are tapping into the advances in the biology of GPCR in the pursuit of new, novel drug targets. Several of them have put high bets on technologies to obtain high-resolution structures of GPCR. Numerous countries have increasingly investing in laboratory infrastructure to gain a better understanding of the market potential of such complex signalling molecules. Stridently, in the coming years, “GPCR is expected to be at the center of therapeutic targets for a wide range of diseases”, envisions research analysts at Transparency Market Research (TMR).

Over the past ten years, numerous providers of protein research solutions and biotech companies in the GPCRs market have unveiled GPCR assays, examples of which are cAMP assays and calcium assay kits.

Over this decade, several experiments that shed light on tissue-specific responses have posited intracellular cAMP to play crucial role. Realizing the vast potential of these cell surface receptors, stakeholders in the GPCRs market have integrated cAMP assays in various drug development platforms. Tellingly, the segment held a major share in the global GPCRs market in 2013. In the subsequent years, cAMP assays have formed a versatile platform for high-throughput assays, particularly to understand the function of orphan GPCRs.

Research on Finding Drug Targets for Various Cancer Types Expands Horizon

The opportunities for drug makers are expanding remarkably as is evident in the recent projection in a business intelligence report by Transparency Market Research (TMR): the global GPCRs market is expected to clock a CAGR of 8.8% during the assessment period of 2014 – 2022. Focus on harnessing the structural diversity of stable GPCRs will help expand the revenue potential in the GPCRs market. A case in point is the remarkably stable rhodopsin.

Growing role of G-protein coupled receptors in developing antagonists that can act as therapeutic agents for various forms of cancer, notably leukemia, cervical cancer, prostate cancer, and lung cancer has helped catalyze opportunities for players in the GPCR market. Tellingly, most of these cancer types have marked worldwide prevalence and morbidity. Further, they have also helped drug makers to get access novel targets for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. Of all the therapeutic areas, the oncology has been witnessing a remarkable potential. “Growing clinical studies on the association of various cancer with chemokine receptors will help propel the prospects in the overall GPCRs market”, observe market analysts.

Growing Drug Pipeline for Wide Spectrum of Diseases Pin Hopes on GPCR Receptors

Growing body of studies on their pharmacology and functional characterization of these diversified membrane receptors have helped fuel the evolution of the GPCR market. Geographically, largest revenues in the global GPCRs market are locked in North America and Europe. Countries in these regions have continuously expanded the understanding of G protein-coupled receptor structural biology. Further, growing drug in the pipeline are using GPCRs as molecular targets. Growing research on understanding physiological function of these proteins will help catalyze new avenues in the GPCRs market.

