High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Status and Forecast 2020-2027

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Microsoft

Google

Dell

Amazon Web Services

Intel

Penguin Computing

Sabalcore Computing

Adaptive Computing

Gompute

Univa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Public Cloud HPC

Private Cloud HPC

Hybrid Cloud HPC

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Few Important Points From Table Of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Public Cloud HPC

1.4.3 Private Cloud HPC

1.4.4 Hybrid Cloud HPC

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs)

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size

2.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

5 United States

5.1 United States High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Key Players in United States

5.3 United States High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Type

5.4 United States High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Key Players in China

7.3 China High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Type

7.4 China High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Key Players in India

10.3 India High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Type

10.4 India High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 IBM

12.1.1 IBM Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction

12.1.4 IBM Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 IBM Recent Development

12.2 Microsoft

12.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction

12.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

12.3 Google

12.3.1 Google Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction

12.3.4 Google Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Google Recent Development

12.4 Dell

12.4.1 Dell Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction

12.4.4 Dell Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Dell Recent Development

12.5 Amazon Web Services

12.5.1 Amazon Web Services Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction

12.5.4 Amazon Web Services Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Amazon Web Services Recent Development

12.6 Intel

12.6.1 Intel Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction

12.6.4 Intel Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Intel Recent Development

12.7 Penguin Computing

12.7.1 Penguin Computing Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction

12.7.4 Penguin Computing Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Penguin Computing Recent Development

12.8 Sabalcore Computing

12.8.1 Sabalcore Computing Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction

12.8.4 Sabalcore Computing Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Sabalcore Computing Recent Development

12.9 Adaptive Computing

12.9.1 Adaptive Computing Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction

12.9.4 Adaptive Computing Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Adaptive Computing Recent Development

12.10 Gompute

12.10.1 Gompute Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Introduction

12.10.4 Gompute Revenue in High Performance Computing (HPC) Services Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Gompute Recent Development

12.11 Univa

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

