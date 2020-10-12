E-textile Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2020 – 2028

The global E-textile market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each E-textile market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the E-textile market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the E-textile across various industries.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and United States E-textile Market

The global E-textile market size is projected to reach US$ 8508.1 million by 2026, from US$ 2981 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.1% during 2021-2026.

Global E-textile Scope and Market Size

E-textile market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-textile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the E-textile market is segmented into

Passive Electronic Textiles

Active Electronic Textiles

Ultra-Electronic Textiles

Segment by Application, the E-textile market is segmented into

Military Uses

Civil Uses

Healthcare Uses

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The E-textile market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the E-textile market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and E-textile Market Share Analysis

E-textile market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in E-textile business, the date to enter into the E-textile market, E-textile product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Textronics

Milliken

Toray Industries

Peratech

DuPont

Clothing+

Outlast

d3o lab

Schoeller Textiles AG

Texas Instruments

Exo2

Vista Medical Ltd.

Ohmatex ApS

Interactive Wear AG

