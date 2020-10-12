Anti-Drone Market Outlook to 2026: Emerging Trends and Will Generate New Growth Opportunities Status

Anti-Drone Market is accounted for $381.71 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,257.50 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 26.9% during the forecast period. Factors such as number of incidences growing regarding security breaches by unidentified drones and increase in the terrorist attacks and illicit activities across the world are fueling the market growth. However, increasing R&D expenses and taking regulatory concerns about public safety are hindrance for the growth of the market.

Major Key Players of the Anti-Drone Market are:

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Security and Counterintelligence Group LLC, Liteye Systems, Inc., Droneshield Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Saab Ab, Raytheon Co., Theiss Uav Solutions, LLC, Dedrone, Battele Memorial Institute, Detect, Inc., and SRC, Inc.

Get sample copy of “Anti-Drone Market” at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/sample/43215?source=shubh

Anti-drones are used to detect, recognize, and neutralize or destroy rogue drones. These are also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). These systems use different technologies to detect and counterbalance unmanned aircrafts such as high energy lasers, jamming, command and control (C2), directed energy weapons, electro-optical surveillance, electronic surveillance, and radio frequency threat management.

Based on technology, electronic system segment propels the market share during the forecast period. Due to innovation in technology, electronic system has been noticed to be a commanding tool to be used in anti-drone. By geography, Asia Pacific region is driven by factors contributing to the growth of this market include increasing terrorist attacks and rising incidences of security breaches by unidentified drones in the Americas, especially in the US.

Major Types of Anti-Drone Market covered are:

Neutralizing System

Detection System Fluid Transport

Major Applications of Anti-Drone Market covered are:

Commercial

Government

Homeland Security

Military & Defense

Buildings

Airfields

Fuel Storage

Power Stations

Other End Users

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Anti-Drone consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Anti-Drone market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Anti-Drone manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Anti-Drone with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/discount/43215?source=shubh

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Anti-Drone Market Size

2.2 Anti-Drone Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Anti-Drone Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Anti-Drone Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Anti-Drone Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Anti-Drone Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Anti-Drone Sales by Product

4.2 Global Anti-Drone Revenue by Product

4.3 Anti-Drone Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Anti-Drone Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com/inquiry/43215?source=shubh

In the end, Anti-Drone industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About Us-

Market Growth Insight 100% Subsidiary of Exltech Solutions India, is a one stop solution for market research reports in various business categories. We are serving 100+ clients with 30000+ diverse industry reports and our reports are developed to simplify strategic decision making, on the basis of comprehensive and in-depth significant information, established through wide ranging analysis and latest industry trends.

Contact Us-

Email: [email protected]

Phone: + 91 8956767535

Website: https://www.marketgrowthinsight.com