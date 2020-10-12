Wireless Charging Market Segmentation Application, Technology and Market Analysis Research Report to 2025

Wireless charging is the transmission of energy from a power source to a consuming device without wires or cables. Wireless charging devices comprise a charging station (or transmitter) that transmits the energy and a receiver (integrated inside a device) that receives the energy and charges the battery.

Major Key Players of the Wireless Charging Market are:

Samsung Electronics, Qualcomm Incorporated, Texas Instruments, Integrated Device Technology, Powermat Technologies Ltd., WiTricity Corporation, Energizer Holdings, Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, and Fulton Innovation LLC.

In addition, it provides efficient, cost-effective, and safer advantages over the traditional charging systems by eliminating the use of physical connectors and cables. Moreover, it maintains continuous transfer of power to ensure that all types of devices (handheld industrial devices, smartphones, heavy-duty equipment, and others) are charged and readily available for use.

Increase in sales of electric vehicles (EVs), constant development of portable electronics and wearables market, and frequent need of harvesting ambient RF energy are expected to drive the wireless charging market during the forecast period. However, expensive technology for its integration and slower charging as compared to other charging technologies are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, excessive research in far-field wireless charging technologies and increase in Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in future.

Major Types of Wireless Charging Market covered are:

Inductive

Resonant

Radio Frequency (RF), and Others

Major Applications of Wireless Charging Market covered are:

Electronics

Automotive,

Industrial

Healthcare

Aerospace &amp; Defense

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Wireless Charging consumption (value &amp; volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Wireless Charging market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Wireless Charging manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Wireless Charging with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

In the end, Wireless Charging industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

