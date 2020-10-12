Connected Car Market Analysis and Forecast 2025 – Telefonica, Verizon Wireless, HARMAN International

Connected car is referred to as a car equipped with a wireless local area network (wireless LAN) and usually with internet. This connectivity allows the car to share data and internet access with any other device, both outside or inside the vehicle. In addition, it is installed with a special added technology that connects to internet or wireless LAN, and provides additional benefits such as navigation, vehicle diagnosis, and others to the driver.

The connected car market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in trend of connectivity solutions worldwide.

Major Key Players of the Connected Car Market are:

Telefonica, Verizon Wireless, HARMAN International., TomTom International BV., AT&amp;T Intellectual Property, Vodafone Group, Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, AUDI AG., Mercedes-Benz, and others.

The global connected market is segmented based on technology, connectivity solutions, services, end market, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into 2G, 3G, and 4G/LTE. On the basis of connectivity solution, it is segregated into integrated, embedded, and tethered. By service, it is fragmented into driver assistance, safety, entertainment, well-being, vehicle management, and mobility management. Depending on end market, it is classified into OEM and aftermarket. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Major Technology of Connected Car Market covered are:

2G

3G, and 4G/LTE

Major Applications of Connected Car Market covered are:

Driver Assistance

Safety

Entertainment

Well-being

Vehicle Management, and Mobility Management

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Connected Car consumption (value &amp; volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Connected Car market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Connected Car manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Connected Car with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Connected Car Market Size

2.2 Connected Car Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Connected Car Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Connected Car Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Connected Car Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Connected Car Market

3.5 Mergers &amp; Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Connected Car Sales by Product

4.2 Global Connected Car Revenue by Product

4.3 Connected Car Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Connected Car Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Connected Car industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

