Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by Manufacturers, Type and Application, Regions, Forecast To 2025

Biopharmaceuticals are also known as biologics. Biopharmaceutical products are pharmaceutical drugs that are synthesized, processed, or extracted from biological sources. Biopharmaceuticals include vaccines, blood products, recombinant therapeutic proteins, allergens, gene therapies, tissues and living cells used in cell therapy. Many companies outsource the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals due to lack of manufacturing capabilities or in order to reduce the cost of manufacture process.Contract manufacturing organizations offer a wide range of services such as cell line development, process optimization, fermentation biotechnology, analytical characterization, cGMP manufacturing, and validation in each stage of clinical development and commercialization.

Major Key Players of the Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market are:

Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Charles River Laboratories, Inc. (U.S), Novartis AG (Switzerland) WuXi AppTec Group (China), Rentschler Biotechnologie GmbH (Germany), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Celonic AG (Switzerland), BIOMEVA GmbH (Germany), and ProBioGen AG (Germany) to name a few.

Biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is mainly driven by increase in investment of the pharma and biotechnological companies to develop and commercialize the biotechnological products. In addition, high revenue generation of blockbuster biological drugs such as humira, rituxan, lantus, avastin, herceptin and remicade are gaining traction from many biologics manufacturers. Advancements in the biotechnology such as recombinant DNA technologies and targeted drug therapies are expected to bolster the biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market over the forecast period. Furthermore, to meet demand for biological products, companies are outsourcing the biopharmaceutical manufacturing to various contract manufacturing companies. However, high cost associated with manufacture and stringent regulatory requirements are expected to hamper the growth of biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

Major Types of Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market covered are:

Formulation

Fill and Finish services

Cell Banking

Analytical Services

Process development

Others

Major Applications of Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market covered are:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Organizations

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size

2.2 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Revenue by Product

4.3 Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

