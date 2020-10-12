Healthcare Analytics Market Segmentation Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2025

Gradual increase in healthcare expenditure is expected to witness robust growth in healthcare analytics market. Healthcare industry is adopting innovative technologies from the past decade. The advanced analytics can play a vital role in healthcare systems and provide insights to manage business proactively and efficiently. Moreover, analytics enables predict patient’s future health needs, which is more useful for provider and payer. Hence, most of the healthcare organizations are inclining towards healthcare analytics.

Major Key Players of the Healthcare Analytics Market are:

Allscripts Health Solutions (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), BM Corporation (U.S.), Health Catalyst (U.S.)., HP Development Company, L.P.(U.S.), Inovalon (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Mede Analytics, Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Optum, Inc. (U.S.), Verisk Analytics (U.S.), SAS Institute, Inc. (U.S.)

Healthcare expenditure is the prime factor, which drives the healthcare analytics market. Rise in healthcare expenditure, effective hospital management strongly correlates with quality of care. Healthcare analytics able to provide insights to reduce costs, identify at-risk populations, minimize inefficiencies, and predict future healthcare needs and diagnostic tests.

U.S. Healthcare Analytics Market is expected to expand at significant CAGR over the forecast period owing to rise in healthcare expenditure, adoption of sophisticated technologies have expected to propel the market. The healthcare services come with a price, organizations are incentivized to seek volume business over the value business. The above model enables enhance readmissions, repeat visits, and other inefficiencies that increase cost. Analytics used to implement payment process depends on performance rather than volume, the provider would be paid for value, depends on outcomes. Data-driven models have been using to identify disease risk factors. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act’s (HIPAA), permits the disclosure of confidential information regarding health for research without an authorization of the patient. Lack of skilled resources, limited healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, data confidentiality is the major challenges of the healthcare analytics market.

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Healthcare Analytics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Healthcare Analytics market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Healthcare Analytics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Healthcare Analytics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

