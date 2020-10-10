Future of Internet of things (IOT) in retail Market : Study
Internet of things (IOT) in retail Breakdown Data by Type
Hardware
Software
Internet of things (IOT) in retail Breakdown Data by Application
Advertising and Marketing
Digital Signage
Energy Optimization
Intelligent Payment Solution
Real Time/ Streaming Analytics
Resource Management
Safety and Security
Smart Shelf and smart doors
Smart Vending machines
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Internet of things (IOT) in retail market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Internet of things (IOT) in retail market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The following players are covered in this report:
Intel
Microsoft
PTC
IBM
Cisco
SAP
Zebra
ARM
NXP Semiconductors
Softweb Solutions
Carriots
The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1 describes Internet of things (IOT) in retail market product/service scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force, and market risks.
Chapter 2 profiles the top manufacturers of Internet of things (IOT) in retail market, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Internet of things (IOT) in retail market from 2014 – 2020.
Chapter 3 analyses the Internet of things (IOT) in retail market competitive situation, sales, revenue. The global Internet of things (IOT) in retail market shares of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4 showcases the Internet of things (IOT) in retail market breakdown data at the regional level, to discuss the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2020.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 emphasize the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue, and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2020.
Chapter 10 and 11 explain the segments by sales under type and application, with market shares and growth rate under each category, from 2014 to 2020.
Chapter 12 depicts Internet of things (IOT) in retail market forecasts by region, type, and application, with sales and revenue projections, from 2020 to 2025.