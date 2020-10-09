Global Topical Pain Relief Analysis Size, Share, Top Key Players, Trend, Growth and forecast 2016-2024

Topical pain relievers are medications directly applied to the epidermal layer of skin at the area of pain or inflammation. Development of new routes of drug administration has focused on providing patients with the ease of treatment without decreasing the efficiency of medication. Topical pain relievers are designed to relieve pain and use skin as the vehicle for drug administration and exert predominant action at targeted site and in the central nervous system.

Topical pain relievers is the second fastest growing OTC drug category. Topical pain relievers have the ability of targeted release of medication, slowly and gradually into the bloodstream keeping the blood levels constant. This enables a patient to continue with medications for chronic diseases for longer periods. Topical pain relievers are a good option for those unable to take medications orally. Topical pain relievers include the administration of drugs such as NSAIDs, local anesthetics, capsaicin, tricyclic antidepressants, ketamine, clonidine, opioids, and cannabinoids. These medications are available in the form of creams, foams, gels, roll-ons, sprays, sticks, and patches.

According to Global Burden of Disease 2013 (GBD 2013), around 242 million people in the world were living with symptomatic and activity limiting osteoarthritis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 30 million U.S. adults were suffering from osteoarthritis in 2017. Rise in prevalence of arthritis among the global geriatric population drives the topical pain relievers market.

Other key drivers fueling the global topical pain relief market are rise in awareness among patients about the adverse effects of particular drugs and associated pathways, increase in the number of patients undergoing prolonged treatment for diseases such as skin cancer, surge in demand for pain relievers among sportspersons, and increase in the global geriatric population.

Key players in the global topical pain relief market include GlaxoSmithKline plc, AdvaCare Pharma, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Sanofi, and Topical BioMedics, Inc. Global players are adopting growth strategies such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, and new product development to gain competitive advantage in the market.

