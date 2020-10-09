Mild Hybrid Vehicles Market: Rising Emphasis on Reducing Carbon Footprint to Aid Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

The increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles is a key factor expected to bolster healthy growth of the market, sates Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Mild Hybrid Vehicles Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Capacity Type (Up to 12 V, 12 V to 24 V, 24 V and above), By Battery Type (Lithium-Ion, Lead Acid, Others ), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026” the growing government initiatives to curb carbon emissions is likely to contribute positively to the growth of the market. The report on the mild hybrid vehicles market size focuses on demonstrating a complete assessment of the market. It contains facts, thoughtful insights, historical information, industry-validated market information, and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology.

It offers valuable insights into all the notable developments of the market. It shares a complete overview of all the segments & parts of the market and also provides statistical data on all the regions. It is created after extensive research followed by an all-encompassing analysis to benefit companies, stakeholders, financers, and potential investors. Moreover, it also includes product launches, acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships, and industry developments.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID-19 Analysis:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/mild-hybrid-vehicles-market-101996

Competitive Landscape :

Launch of Toyota RAV4 by Toyota Motor Corporation to Boost Sales Prospects

Toyota Motor Corporation, a Japanese multinational automotive manufacturer headquartered in Toyota, launched a first-ever RAV4 TRD Off-Road model along with a new premium, fun-to-drive RAV4 performance model with an estimated 302-horsepower with features such as advanced all-wheel drive, sport-tuned suspension, and exclusive design features. The RAV4 Prime was launched at Los Angeles at Auto Show. The ground-breaking RAV4 Prime will be available in SE and XSE grades both highlighting athletic on-road performance and premium comfort and style.

The launch of the new RAV4 is likely to augment the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period owing to the Toyota RAV4’s safety features, which includes options such as Toyota Safety Sense 2.0, the Star Safety System, an Advanced Airbag System, and Safety Connect Services. These new safety features are expected to spur demand among consumers, which in turn will boost the mild hybrid vehicles market growth in the forthcoming years. In addition, the growing awareness regarding the efficiency of the hybrid vehicle is likely to facilitate the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. Nonetheless growing government initiatives and rising awareness regarding environmental change and C02 emissions is expected to spur new sales opportunities for the global market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights :

Well-Established Automobile Industry to Augment Growth in Europe

Geographically, the mild hybrid vehicles market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period owing to the presence of prominent players in the region. The surge in production and demand for mild hybrid vehicles in countries such as India, China, and Japan is likely to accelerate the mild hybrid vehicles market in Asia Pacific.

North America is likely to the dominating region in the global market owing to the rising popularity of mild hybrid vehicles in the US. The increasing awareness regarding the efficiency of vehicles such as eco-friendly is predicted to bolster the healthy growth of the market in the region. The market in Europe is expected to expand substantially in the foreseeable future owing to the well-established automobile industry in Germany and France.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/mild-hybrid-vehicles-market-101996

Some of the Major Companies in the Mild Hybrid Vehicles Market Include:

Honda Motor Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

Renault-Nissan

Daimler AG

Audi AG

BMW AG

Volvo Group

Volkswagen AG

Groupe PSA

Changan Automobile (Group) Co., Ltd.

General Motors Company

Suzuki Motor Corporation

among the other players.

More Interestings Reports:

https://www.wicz.com/story/42743497/dried-fruits-and-nuts-market-size-growth-amp-covid-19-impact-industry-analysis-and-regional-forecast-2019-2026

https://www.wicz.com/story/42743498/cereal-bars-market-size-growth-amp-covid-19-impact-industry-analysis-and-regional-forecast-2019-2026

https://www.wicz.com/story/42743499/genetically-modified-food-safety-testing-market-size-growth-amp-covid-19-impact-industry-analysis-and-regional-forecast-2019-2026

https://www.wicz.com/story/42743500/imitation-whipped-cream-market-size-growth-amp-covid-19-impact-industry-analysis-and-regional-forecast-2019-2026

https://www.wicz.com/story/42743501/superfoods-based-packaged-snacks-market-size-growth-amp-covid-19-impact-industry-analysis-and-regional-forecast-2019-2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.