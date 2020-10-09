E-book Market is Gaining Momentum; Empowering Future Innovation in Industry 2020 – 2026 | Amazon, Apple, McGraw Hill

“

The report titled Global E-book Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global E-book market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global E-book market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global E-book market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global E-book market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The E-book report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1593207/global-e-book-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the E-book report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global E-book market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global E-book market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global E-book market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global E-book market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global E-book market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global E-book Market Research Report: Amazon, Apple, McGraw Hill, Sybex, Beacon Press, Adobe Press, John Wiley & Sons, Penguin Group, Blackwell Science, Random House, Springer, Bertelsmann, Sony, IReader Technology

Global E-book Market Segmentation by Product: Ebook Reader

Smart Phone

Other



Global E-book Market Segmentation by Application: Hardware App

Online Store

Other



The E-book Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global E-book market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global E-book market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the E-book market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in E-book industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global E-book market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global E-book market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global E-book market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1593207/global-e-book-market

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 E-book Market Overview

1.1 E-book Product Overview

1.2 E-book Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Ebook Reader

1.2.2 Smart Phone

1.2.3 Other

1.3 Global E-book Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global E-book Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global E-book Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global E-book Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global E-book Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global E-book Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global E-book Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global E-book Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global E-book Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global E-book Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America E-book Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe E-book Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific E-book Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America E-book Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa E-book Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global E-book Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by E-book Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by E-book Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players E-book Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers E-book Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 E-book Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 E-book Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by E-book Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in E-book as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into E-book Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers E-book Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global E-book Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global E-book Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global E-book Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global E-book Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global E-book Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global E-book Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global E-book Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global E-book Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global E-book Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global E-book Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America E-book Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America E-book Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific E-book Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific E-book Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe E-book Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe E-book Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America E-book Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America E-book Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa E-book Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa E-book Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global E-book by Application

4.1 E-book Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hardware App

4.1.2 Online Store

4.1.3 Other

4.2 Global E-book Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global E-book Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global E-book Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions E-book Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America E-book by Application

4.5.2 Europe E-book by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific E-book by Application

4.5.4 Latin America E-book by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa E-book by Application

5 North America E-book Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America E-book Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America E-book Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America E-book Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America E-book Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe E-book Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe E-book Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe E-book Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe E-book Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe E-book Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific E-book Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific E-book Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific E-book Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific E-book Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific E-book Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America E-book Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America E-book Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America E-book Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America E-book Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America E-book Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa E-book Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa E-book Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa E-book Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa E-book Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa E-book Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E E-book Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in E-book Business

10.1 Amazon

10.1.1 Amazon Corporation Information

10.1.2 Amazon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Amazon E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Amazon E-book Products Offered

10.1.5 Amazon Recent Development

10.2 Apple

10.2.1 Apple Corporation Information

10.2.2 Apple Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Apple E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Apple Recent Development

10.3 McGraw Hill

10.3.1 McGraw Hill Corporation Information

10.3.2 McGraw Hill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 McGraw Hill E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 McGraw Hill E-book Products Offered

10.3.5 McGraw Hill Recent Development

10.4 Sybex

10.4.1 Sybex Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sybex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Sybex E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Sybex E-book Products Offered

10.4.5 Sybex Recent Development

10.5 Beacon Press

10.5.1 Beacon Press Corporation Information

10.5.2 Beacon Press Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Beacon Press E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Beacon Press E-book Products Offered

10.5.5 Beacon Press Recent Development

10.6 Adobe Press

10.6.1 Adobe Press Corporation Information

10.6.2 Adobe Press Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Adobe Press E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Adobe Press E-book Products Offered

10.6.5 Adobe Press Recent Development

10.7 John Wiley & Sons

10.7.1 John Wiley & Sons Corporation Information

10.7.2 John Wiley & Sons Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 John Wiley & Sons E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 John Wiley & Sons E-book Products Offered

10.7.5 John Wiley & Sons Recent Development

10.8 Penguin Group

10.8.1 Penguin Group Corporation Information

10.8.2 Penguin Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Penguin Group E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Penguin Group E-book Products Offered

10.8.5 Penguin Group Recent Development

10.9 Blackwell Science

10.9.1 Blackwell Science Corporation Information

10.9.2 Blackwell Science Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Blackwell Science E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Blackwell Science E-book Products Offered

10.9.5 Blackwell Science Recent Development

10.10 Random House

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 E-book Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Random House E-book Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Random House Recent Development

10.11 Springer

10.11.1 Springer Corporation Information

10.11.2 Springer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Springer E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Springer E-book Products Offered

10.11.5 Springer Recent Development

10.12 Bertelsmann

10.12.1 Bertelsmann Corporation Information

10.12.2 Bertelsmann Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Bertelsmann E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Bertelsmann E-book Products Offered

10.12.5 Bertelsmann Recent Development

10.13 Sony

10.13.1 Sony Corporation Information

10.13.2 Sony Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Sony E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Sony E-book Products Offered

10.13.5 Sony Recent Development

10.14 IReader Technology

10.14.1 IReader Technology Corporation Information

10.14.2 IReader Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 IReader Technology E-book Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 IReader Technology E-book Products Offered

10.14.5 IReader Technology Recent Development

11 E-book Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 E-book Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 E-book Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”