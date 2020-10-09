Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Share, Regional Analysis by Growth and Forecast 2026

The global sexually transmitted diseases testing market is projected to gain impetus from the increasing awareness programs by government organizations across the world regarding sexually transmitted diseases. Fortune Business Insights, in an upcoming report, titled, “Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Size”, Share and Global Trend By Disease (Chlamydia, Syphilis, Gonorrhea, Herpes Simplex Virus, Human Papillomavirus, Human Immunodeficiency Virus, Chancroid, Others), By Location (Laboratory, Point of Care), By Device (Laboratory Devices, Point of Care (POC) Devices) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” prominent market players operating in the industry have begun investing huge sums in the research and development of testing devices that would rapidly detect diseases.

Moreover, the rising prevalence of microbial infections, namely, vaginitis, chlamydia, herpes simplex virus, trichomonas vaginal, gonorrhea, human papillomavirus (HPV), and syphilis is anticipated to boost the global sexually transmitted diseases testing market growth during the forecast period.

The report covers:

Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Leading Players operating in the Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Roche

Abbott

Becton

Dickinson

Company (BD)

Hologic

Danaher

Quest Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

bioMérieux SA,

Key Market Players Focus on Online Testing Services to Help People in Overcoming the Reluctance of Talk About such Topics

Quest Diagnostics, a clinical laboratory, headquartered in the U.S., announced the launch of its latest test kits to detect sexually transmitted diseases in April 2019. The kits can be ordered and purchased directly from the company’s website by the consumers within the privacy of their residences. These new kits are developed to entitle the individuals to gain access to sexually transmitted diseases testing when they are hesitant to visit or contact the doctors personally.

According to a survey conducted by the company, physicians and patients are often reluctant to talk about sexually transmitted diseases. The survey results further stated that approximately 51% female population between the age group of 18 to 24 years hesitate to bring up the topics of sexually transmitted diseases or sex with their healthcare providers. Quest’s discreet delivery service would eventually aid in overcoming the hesitation.

Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market Segmentation

By Disease

Chlamydia

Syphilis

Gonorrhea

Herpes Simplex Virus

Human Papillomavirus

Human Immunodeficiency Virus

Chancroid

Others

By Location

Laboratory

o Commercial/Private Labs

o Public Health Labs

Point of Care (POC)

By Device

Laboratory Devices

o Thermal Cyclers – PCR

o Lateral Flow Readers – Immune Chromatographic Assays

o Flow Cytometers

o Differential Light Scattering Machines

o Absorbance Micro Plate Reader – Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

o Others

Point of Care (POC) Devices

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Report Focus:

Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Sexually Transmitted Diseases Testing Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

