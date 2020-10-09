North America Military Protective Eyewear Market to be at Forefront by 2027

The North America military protective eyewear market accounted at US$ 25.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 38.9 Mn by 2027.

The growing technological innovation in the military protective eyewear market has also led to the development of high-quality day or night eyewear, which drives the North America military protective eyewear market over the forecast period. Additionally, technological improvement to design more specialized military protective eyewear such as for operations in the sand is likely to drive the military protective eyewear market in the region.

The North America Military Protective Eyewear Market is growing along with the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Technology, Media and Telecommunications industry and this is expected to cause the demand for North America Military Protective Eyewear Market in the market.

North America MILITARY PROTECTIVE EYEWEAR – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Safety Eyewear

Ballistic Protection Eyewear

Laser Protection Eyewear

By End-user

Paramilitary Forces

Armed Troops

By Geography

North America Countries US Canada Mexico



Company Profiles

3M Company

Arena Tactical (Arena Industries, LLC)

Blueye Tactical (Blueye Eyewear Pty Ltd.)

Bollé Tactical

Eye Safety Systems, Inc. (Oakley, Inc.)

Gentex Corporation

Perriquest Defense Research Enterprises, LLC

Revision Military (Revision Military Ltd.)

Rochester Optical

Wiley X, Inc

