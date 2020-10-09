Luxury Clothing Market Size Estimated to Observe Significant Growth by 2025

Clothing is one of the basic need which keeps on changing the lifestyle and changes with fashion trend. With the growing E-commerce platform, the apparel market has made an easy and convenient way for working-class parents. The demand for global luxury apparel is rising owing to the changing lifestyle and standard of living.

Latest research document on ‘Luxury Clothing’ market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Kering SA (France), Ermenegildo Zegna (Italy), Kiton (Italy), Hugo Boss A.G (Germany), Hermes International S.A (France), Versace (Italy), Prada S.P.A. (Italy), Dolce and Gabbana (Italy), Burberry Group Inc. (United Kingdom), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton S.E (France)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Cotton, Leather, Silk, Others), Mode of Payment (Cash on delivery, Bank Transfer, Payment Card, E-Wallet), Clothing Type (Underwear & Upper wear, Children’s wear, Swimwear & Sportswear, Nightwear & legwear), Device Use: Online (Desktop/ Laptop, Tablet, Mobile), Distribution Channel (Online (Company Websites and E-Tailer Websites), Offline (Brand Stores and Others)), End User (Men, Women)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Luxury Clothing Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Influencing Trends:

Growing Adoption of Cotton Apparels

Growth Drivers

Growing Disposable Income across the Globe

Influence of Media, Celebrity Endorsement, Promotional Discount and Festive Sale

Increasing Demand for Soft, Comfortable, and Breathable Apparels

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Cost Associated With the Luxury Clothing

Opportunities

Rising Adoption of Online Sales in Apparel Industry

Surging International Trades for Luxury Apparel Market

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Luxury Clothing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Luxury Clothing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Luxury Clothing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Luxury Clothing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Luxury Clothing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Luxury Clothing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Luxury Clothing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Luxury Clothing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

