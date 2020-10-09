Mens and Boys Clothing Market: Comprehensive study explores Huge Growth in Future

Mens wear consists of formals, essentials, casuals and outerwear. Whereas boys clothing consists of casuals and outerwear. Both of them are developed from the fabrics purchased from the textile companies. The wholesalers who buys the clothing goods sells them to retailers. These retailers provides additional facilities like alterations if required. In this industry the fit is an important criteria due to which the companies are making high investments in sizing systems.

Latest research document on ‘Mens and Boys Clothing’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Walmart (United States), American Apparel (United States), Benetton (Italy), Nike (United States), Addidas (Germany), Puma (Germany), Cotton On (Australian), Diesel (Italy), Dolce & Gabbana (Italy), DKNY (United States)

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Casual wear, Outer wear, Formal wear), Application (Men, Boys), Fabric (Cotton, Silk, Linen, Wool, Leather, Ramie, Hemp, Jute, Others), Distribution channel (Online, Specialty stores, Individual retailers, Large format stores)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Mens and Boys Clothing Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Influencing Trends:

Technological Advancements in Fabric Such as Absorption of Sweat

Integration of Gadgets in the Apparels to Track the Health

Growth Drivers

Consumerâ€™s Inclination towards Health Consciousness which will lead to Sale of Clothes

Rising Per Capita Income

Restraints that are major highlights:

High Costs for Some of the Apparels

Availability of Counterfeit Product can Hamper the Market

Opportunities

Growing E-Commerce Industry is creating an Opportunity

Increasing Disposable Income in Developing Countries

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Mens and Boys Clothing Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Mens and Boys Clothing Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Mens and Boys Clothing market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Mens and Boys Clothing Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Mens and Boys Clothing

Chapter 4: Presenting the Mens and Boys Clothing Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Mens and Boys Clothing market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Mens and Boys Clothing Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

