Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Future Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020-2027

The absorbent glass mat (AGM) battery uses saturated absorbent glass mats between the plates in place of gelled or liquid electrolytes. AGM batteries have a very low internal resistance and are able to deliver high currents on demand. Increasing investments in renewable energy are propelling the demand for these batteries during the forecast period. Several key players in the market are adopting various growth strategies, such as the expansion of the product portfolio with new developments to stay competitive in the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

C&D Technologies, Inc.,CLARIOS,East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.,EnerSys,Exide Technologies,Fullriver Battery,Panasonic Industry Europe GmbH,Power Sonic Corporation,Storage Battery Systems, LLC,Universal Power Group, Inc.

What is the Dynamics of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market?

The absorbent glass mat battery market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the forecast period owing to the advantages such as good electrical reliability and the ability to deep cycle. Also, the easy recyclability of these batteries is another factor fueling market growth. However, the rising preference for other effective alternatives in energy storage space may hamper the growth of the absorbent glass mat battery market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, large storage requirements in data centers offer lucrative growth prospects for key players of the absorbent glass mat battery market in the future.

What is the SCOPE of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market?

The “Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of absorbent glass mat battery market with detailed market segmentation by voltage, application, end user, and geography. The global absorbent glass mat battery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading absorbent glass mat battery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Segmentation?

The global absorbent glass mat battery market is segmented on the basis of voltage, application, and end user. Based on voltage, the market is segmented as 2-4 V, 6-8 V, and 12 V and above. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as energy storage, automotive, industrial, UPS, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as OEM and aftermarket.

What is the Regional Framework of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global absorbent glass mat battery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The absorbent glass mat battery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

