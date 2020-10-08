Promising Opportunities in North America and Europe to Propel the Growth of the Sunflower Ingredients Market 2018 – 2028

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Sunflower Ingredients market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Sunflower Ingredients market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Sunflower Ingredients market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Sunflower Ingredients market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Sunflower Ingredients market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Sunflower Ingredients market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Sunflower Ingredients market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global sunflower ingredients market include: sunopta Inc, Adams Group, Bunge, Cargill, NOW Foods, The J.M Smucker Company, Now Foods, Nutiva, EFKO Group, Catania Spagna, Viva Labs, Aryan International, Daabon Organic, Dasanxiang, Henan Lvda etc. , Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Company, Dean Foods Company, Armor Proteins, Gelita Group,Kerry Ingredients Inc., Burcon nutrascience, Kellogg Company, Doves Farm Foods, Kraft Foods Group Inc., Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients, Omega Protein Corporation, George Weston Foods Fonterra, Shansong Biological, Solbar, Charotar Casein, Scoular, Omega Protein, Arla Foods, Glanbia, Dean Foods and others.

Opportunities for Participants in the Sunflower Ingredients Market-

There are two types of sunflower crops. First one is oil type sunflower seeds and non-oil type sunflower seeds. The United States produces both of them which leads to producing products which contains sunflower ingredients. Sunflower is a short time production crop. So depending upon climate it grows worldwide. Sunflower ingredients are sold to bread companies which use this product while making baked food products. Consumption of healthy and nutritious food is increasing in Western countries. As production of sunflower ingredients are higher in the U.S. market demand for this food products is also high. The growth of sunflower ingredients market is high in the Asia Pacific market. Russian Federation, Ukraine, and Argentina are the main producers of sunflower ingredients and its byproducts. Packed sunflower seeds are used as healthy snacks by consumers. So demand for sunflower ingredients in the healthy food market is increasing. Low-quality sunflower ingredients are used as feed for animals. After extracting oil from sunflower seeds remaining by-product which called sunflower meal or feed is used for making animal feed.

Our analysis will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Sunflower Ingredients market: