Next-generation Sequencing Market 2019: COVID 19 Impacts on Share, Size, Growth, Top Companies Outlook and Forecast to 2026

Global “Next-generation Sequencing Market” (2019) research report gives an expert and top to bottom analysis on the present state focuses on the major players and restraints for the key players. Global Next-generation Sequencing Industry report additionally gives granular analysis of the market size, share, segmentation, revenue, geographic regions of the market and forecasts to 2026. This report categorizes the market based on market overview, regions, analysis by types and applications, market dynamics and manufacturers profiles.

Next-generation Sequencing Market size is valued at 6,335.2 Mn USD and will increase to 31,411.3 Mn USD in 2026, with a CAGR of 22.25 % during forecast period.

Global Next-generation Sequencing market research report provides in -depth overview of an industry, including classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Next-generation Sequencing market evaluation is provided for global markets, including development trends, competitive landscape evaluation, and key regions development standing. Moreover, this report also helps you to understand factors driving or inhibiting the market growth along with each sub market with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

TOP PLAYERS Listed in The Next-generation Sequencing Market Report Are:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

QIAGEN

BGI

PerkinElmer Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Macrogen, Inc.

PierianDx

Other prominent players

Major Classifications of Next-generation Sequencing Market By Type:

Products

Instruments & Software

Consumables

Services

By Application Next-generation Sequencing Market Segmented in to:

By Application:

Diagnostics

Research

Others

By End User:

Research Institutes

Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies