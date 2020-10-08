Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2026 | Olympus Corporation, Hitachi Medical Systems, PENTAX Medical

“

The report titled Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Research Report: Olympus Corporation, Hitachi Medical Systems, PENTAX Medical, Fujifilm, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, Medi-Globe GmbH, Limaca Medical, STERIS

Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Segmentation by Product: Endoscopes

Ultrasonic Processors

Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles

Others



Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals

Clinics

Others



The Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products market?

Table of Contents:

1 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Overview

1.1 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Product Overview

1.2 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Endoscopes

1.2.2 Ultrasonic Processors

1.2.3 Endoscopic Ultrasound Needles

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Industry

1.5.1.1 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products by Application

4.1 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals

4.1.2 Clinics

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products by Application

4.5.2 Europe Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products by Application

5 North America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Business

10.1 Olympus Corporation

10.1.1 Olympus Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Olympus Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Olympus Corporation Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Olympus Corporation Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Products Offered

10.1.5 Olympus Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Hitachi Medical Systems

10.2.1 Hitachi Medical Systems Corporation Information

10.2.2 Hitachi Medical Systems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Hitachi Medical Systems Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Olympus Corporation Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Products Offered

10.2.5 Hitachi Medical Systems Recent Development

10.3 PENTAX Medical

10.3.1 PENTAX Medical Corporation Information

10.3.2 PENTAX Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 PENTAX Medical Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 PENTAX Medical Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Products Offered

10.3.5 PENTAX Medical Recent Development

10.4 Fujifilm

10.4.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

10.4.2 Fujifilm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Fujifilm Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Fujifilm Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Products Offered

10.4.5 Fujifilm Recent Development

10.5 Boston Scientific

10.5.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

10.5.2 Boston Scientific Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Boston Scientific Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Boston Scientific Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Products Offered

10.5.5 Boston Scientific Recent Development

10.6 Cook Medical

10.6.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information

10.6.2 Cook Medical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Cook Medical Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Cook Medical Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Products Offered

10.6.5 Cook Medical Recent Development

10.7 Medtronic

10.7.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.7.2 Medtronic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Medtronic Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Medtronic Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Products Offered

10.7.5 Medtronic Recent Development

10.8 CONMED Corporation

10.8.1 CONMED Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 CONMED Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 CONMED Corporation Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 CONMED Corporation Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Products Offered

10.8.5 CONMED Corporation Recent Development

10.9 Medi-Globe GmbH

10.9.1 Medi-Globe GmbH Corporation Information

10.9.2 Medi-Globe GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Medi-Globe GmbH Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Medi-Globe GmbH Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Products Offered

10.9.5 Medi-Globe GmbH Recent Development

10.10 Limaca Medical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Limaca Medical Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Limaca Medical Recent Development

10.11 STERIS

10.11.1 STERIS Corporation Information

10.11.2 STERIS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 STERIS Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 STERIS Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Products Offered

10.11.5 STERIS Recent Development

11 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Products Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”