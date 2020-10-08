Rodent Control Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR by 2027 | Anticimex, BASF, Bayer, EcolabInc., Neogen Corp, PelGar International, Rentokil Initial, Rollins

The global rodent control market was valued at $2.4 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $3.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Rodent control is the regulation of the population of destructive, noxious, or dangerous rodents through chemical, biological, or other means. Rodenticides are pesticides that kill rodents. These are chemicals or mixture of chemicals that are used to mitigate rodent damage. Norway rats, roof rats, and house mice tend to reside in places where there are human activities that can lead to serious health issues; thus, rodent control has gained significant importance in recent years.

Click To Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00028866

The growth of the rodent control market is attributed to factors such as increase in urban population all around the world, which has resulted in significant increase in food sources and conducive living habitats for various rodents such as Norway rats, roof rats, and house mice. This has resulted in increased demand for rodent control management across the world. In addition, rapid migration is witnessed from rural areas to urban centers, being more prevalent in developing countries such as India. This has further increased the population density of urban areas, which, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the demand for rodent control products and services. Rise in concern of consumers from residential and commercial sectors toward maintaining health and hygiene has escalated the adoption of rodent control products and services. Moreover, considerable rise has been witnessed in the prevalence of diseases caused by different kind of rodents, hence making it essential to control them.

However, stringent regulations and ban on the use of chemical based rodent control in developed countries and surge in use of mechanical methods for rodent control is likely to hamper the growth of the market. In addition, toxicity and health-related issues due to chemicals present in rodenticides is a significant factor that hampers the growth of the market. Furthermore, the introduction of new techniques like digital rodent control that include high-tech digital traps, sensors, and cameras and ongoing R&D activities to increase the dependency on bio-based rodenticides are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market expansion in future.

The global rodent control market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. By type, it is categorized into chemical, mechanical, biological, and others. The applications covered in the study include commercial, residential, agriculture, industrial, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Anticimex, BASF SE, Bayer AG, EcolabInc., Neogen Corporation, PelGar International, Rentokil Initial Plc, Rollins Inc., Senestech Corporation, Syngenta AG.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of the buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

– It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the rodent control market from 2019 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

– The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

– The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

– The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00028866

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

– By Type

– Chemical

– Mechanical

– Biological

– Others

– By Application

– Residential

– Commercial

– Industrial

– Agriculture

– Others

– By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

Continue…

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]premiummarketinsights.com

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.