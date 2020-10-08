Smart Ovens Market Research Report 2020, Technology Development, Key Players and Competitor Analysis and Share Analysis

Smart ovens are next generation kitchen appliances, facilitated with advanced features for receiving, processing, and transmitting information using smartphones. Smart ovens are electric range of microwaves that includes Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Smart ovens are connected to device or a companion app.

The key factors that drive the growth of the smart ovensmarketinclude growth in expenditure on kitchen appliances, increased in disposable income, and continuous product innovation. Moreover, increasing popularity of smart ovens, and availability of smart ovens on online channels have provided impetus to the growing market. However, factor such as high cost of smart ovens is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, novel innovations in aesthetics and introduction of advanced sensors, voice control and multiple cooking options in smart ovens to gain huge traction in the coming years,which in turnare anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market expansion in the upcoming future.

The global smart ovens market is segmented into type, end user, sales channel and region. Based on type the global smart ovens market is studied across built-in and counter top. On the basis of end user, the smart ovens market is bifurcated into residential and commercial. Based on sales channel the global market is segmented into offline channels and online channels. Region wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA

Some of the key players in the smart ovens market analysis includes June Life Inc., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (Haier), Hitachi, Ltd, Whirlpool Corporation, Sharp Corporation, AB Electrolux, Tovala among others

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends and opportunities in the global smart ovensmarket.

– The report provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of current trends and future estimations that help evaluate the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

– An extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

– The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the potential and niche segments or regions exhibiting favorable growth.

Smart ovens Segments

By Type

– Built In

– Counter Top

By End User

– Residential

– Commercial

By Sales Channel

– Offline Channel

– Online Channel

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia and New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

Key Market Players

– June Life Inc.

– LG Electronics

– Panasonic Corporation

– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

– Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. (Haier)

– Hitachi, Ltd

– Whirlpool Corporation

– Sharp Corporation

– AB Electrolux

– Tovala

