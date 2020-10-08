Automotive Acoustic Engineering Services Market (impact of COVID-19), Analysis, Overview, Growth Forecast, Top key Players – AVL, Autoneum, Bertrandt AG, Brel & Kjr, EDAG Engineering, FEV Group, HEAD acoustics

Automotive acoustic engineering service is defined as the process of reducing noise arising from different vehicular components to such an extent that it does not affect the inner as well as the outer environment of the vehicle. Since numerous components such as engine, motor, and similar components have a wider application in an automobile, they eventually produce an intolerable noise, which is controlled through numerous acoustic engineering services. These different services have been adopted by vehicle manufacturers to reduce the noise of their vehicle, thus finding a broader scope in the global market.

The automotive acoustic engineering services market has witnessed significant growth over the years, owing to increase in penetration of high-end vehicles, which produce low noise, thus leading to the growth of the automotive acoustic engineering services market.

The global automotive acoustic engineering services market is segmented into offering, software used, application, vehicle type, and region. Depending on offering, the market is categorized into physical acoustic testing and virtual acoustic testing. On the basis of software used, it is differentiated into vibration, simulation, signal analysis, and calibration. By application, it is fragmented into interior, body & structure, powertrain, and drivetrain. As per vehicle type, it is segregated into passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the global automotive acoustic engineering services market include AVL, Autoneum, Bertrandt AG, Br?el & Kj?r, EDAG Engineering GmbH, FEV Group GmbH, HEAD acoustics GmbH, Schaeffler Engineering GmbH, Siemens Industry Software Inc., and STS Group AG.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study presents analytical depiction of the global automotive acoustic engineering services market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Offering

o Physical Acoustic Testing

o Virtual Acoustic Testing

By Software

o Vibration

o Simulation

o Signal Analysis

o Calibration

By Application

o Interior

o Body & Structure

o Powertrain

o Drivetrain

By Vehicle Type

o Passenger Vehicle

o Commercial Vehicle

o Electric Vehicle

By Region

o North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

o Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY PLAYERS

