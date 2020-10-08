India Ceramic Tiles Market Growth Scenario with New Technologies by 2027 – Kajaria, Somany, Prism Johnson, Asian Granito, RAK Ceramics, Simpolo, Varmora, Orient Bell Ceramics, Nitco Tiles, and Sun Heart

The India ceramic tiles market size was valued at $3,720.2 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,144.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027. By volume, the India ceramic tiles market was 821 million square meter (MSM) in 2019, and is projected to reach 1,384 MSM by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Ceramic tile is one of the types of tiles which is manufactured from white clay. The ceramic tiles are installed in several areas throughout the building and houses. These tiles have higher absorption rate which makes them popular choice for wall, floors, counter-tops, and others. The ceramic tile has special coating with a special glaze, which seals and protects it while improving the durability of the tile. The ceramic tiles are available in variety of color, pattern, designs, and sizes.

Rise in demand for residential and commercial infrastructure developments majorly drives the market growth. In addition, government programs to support tile industry continues to fuel the growth of the Indian ceramic tiles industry. Similarly, growth in the demand for residential development largely propel the market growth. However, impact of GST and low replacement rate of tiles directly affect the market growth. Furthermore, increase in innovation in tile manufacturing and printing machines is expected to further boost the growth of the market.

The India ceramic tiles market is segmented on the basis of type, end user, application, and construction type. The market segmentation based on type includes ceramic, vitrified, and others. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into floor tiles and wall tiles. By end user, the market is segmented into residential and non-residential. Based on construction type, the market is bifurcated into new construction and renovation & replacement.

The key companies profiled in the report include Kajaria, Somany, Prism Johnson, Asian Granito, RAK Ceramics, Simpolo, Varmora, Orient Bell Ceramics, Nitco Tiles, and Sun Heart.

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging India ceramic tiles market trends and dynamics.

– In-depth market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

– Extensive analysis of the India ceramic tiles market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

– A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

– The India ceramic tiles market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

– The key market players within India ceramic tiles market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the India ceramic tiles industry.

– Ceramic

– Vitrified

– Others

– Floor Tiles

– Wall Tiles

– Residential

– Non-residential

– New Construction

– Renovation & Replacement

– Kajaria

– Somany

– Prism Johnson

– Asian Granito

– RAK Ceramics

– Simpolo

– Varmora

– Orient Bell Ceramics

– Nitco Tiles

– Sun Heart

