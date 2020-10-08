Fire-rated Doors Market 2020 Predictable to Witness Sustainable Evolution Over 2027 Key Players Agta Record, ASSA ABLOY Group, GEZE, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co, Griffon Corp

The global fire-rated doors market size was valued at $42,228 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $60,129 million in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%. The fire-rated doors are resistant to fire for 20 minutes to around 3 hours depending on the type of material used. The fire-rated doors are used to prevent spread of fire in the premises of property or buildings. They are widely used in both residential as well as non-residential sectors. These doors are made using variety of materials such as wood, steel, metal, and glass, among others.

The global fire-rated doors industry experiences development due to several factors that include growth in the manufacturing industry, population, and construction industry. As per the United Nation projections, world population is estimated to reach over 10 billion the by 2050. As the world population is increasing, the demand for residential buildings is also increasing; thereby, fueling the growth of the fire-rated doors market. Furthermore, growth of the construction industry and remodeling of homes boost the growth of the market. An increase in urbanization and rise in awareness on building safety are some of the factors that drive the growth of the market.

The major players are engaged in the manufacturing of high-performance and efficient fire-rated doors to ensure fire safety among property premises; thereby, accelerating the growth of the market. For instance, Enfield Speciality Doors based in UK, deals in the fire doors, security doors, acoustic doors, and x-ray doors, among others. The fire doors are offered by Enfield Speciality Doors, having fire resistance capacity of 30 minutes to 120 minutes, respectively. Such factors are anticipated to drives the growth of the market.

The compulsory fitting of fire resistance system particularly among residential building is estimated to drive the global fire-rated doors market growth. However, rise in competition among market players, owing to huge number of regional and international producers is one of the major challenges faced by the global fire-rated doors industry. On the contrary, technological improvements such use of fire alarms, smoke detectors, and others are predicted to create lucrative opportunities for companies in the global fire-rated doors market.

The global fire-rated doors market is segmented into mechanism, material, end user, and region. By mechanism, the market is categorized into swinging fire doors, sliding fire doors, folding fire doors, and others. Depending on material, it is segregated into wood, metal, glass, and others. On the basis of end user, it is differentiated into residential, commercial, and industrial.

The global fire rated doors market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

The key market players profiled in the report include Agta Record Ltd, ASSA ABLOY Group, GEZE GmbH, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited, Griffon Corporation Inc., JELD-WEN Holding, Inc, Lindner Group KG, MANUSA GEST, S.L., Nabtesco Corporation, and Sanwa Holdings Corporation.

Many competitors in the fire-rated doors market adopted acquisition and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to develop their geographical foothold and promote their product technologies. For instance, in May 2018, ASSA ABLOY Group acquired Pioneer Industries, which is a U.S.-based manufacturer of fire rated doors for commercial application. ASSA ABLOY Group provides products such as heavy-duty doors, interior doors, and fire-rated doors for commercial applications.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global fire rated doors market trends and dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

– Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

– A comprehensive fire-rated doors market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

– The global fire rated doors market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

– The key market players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

GLOBAL FIRE RATED DOORS MARKET SEGMENTS

BY MECHANIMS

– Swinging Fire Doors

– Sliding Fire Doors

– Folding Fire Doors

– Others

BY MATERIAL

– Wood

– Metal

– Glass

– Others

BY END USER

– Residential

– Non-residential

BY REGION

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

KEY PLAYERS

– Agta Record Ltd

– ASSA ABLOY Group

– GEZE GmbH

– Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited

– Griffon Corporation Inc.

– JELD-WEN Holding, Inc.

– Lindner Group KG

– MANUSA GEST, S.L.

– Nabtesco Corporation

– Sanwa Holdings Corporation

