According to New Study on U.S IVF Services Market 2020-2027 Global Industry Development Factors, Demand and Company Profiles Boston IVF, Conceptions Reproductive Associates, Cardone Reproductive Medicine & Infertility, Fertility Center of San Antonio, Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF, Houston Fertility Center

The U.S. IVF market was valued at $4,905.46 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $5,563.06 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2027.

IVF is a complex series of procedure used to help by fertility or avoid genetic problems and assist with the conception of a child. Throughout IVF, mature eggs are collected from ovaries and fertilized by sperm in a lab The U.S. IVF market experiences growth, owing to rise in number of infertility cases, availability of skilled professionals, and technological advancements including preimplantation genetic diagnosis (PGD) and three-parent IVF procedures.

Delayed pregnancies; aging of women population, which lowers conception rates; and introduction of new & advanced products of IVF treatments enhance the market growth. IVF procedures are associated with high success rate, thus fueling the market growth. For instance, according to the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology (SART), in 2016 around 1.8% babies born in the U.S were conceived through IVF procedures. However, factors such as high cost of IVF treatment and stringent government regulations are expected to affect the market growth. For example, one IVF cycle costs around $12,000 to $15,000 excluding cost of medicines.

Increase in developments in fertility clinics and novel IVF technologies are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for IVF service providers in the future. Moreover, rise in number of multiple pregnancy problem cases in the U.S. increase the employment of IVF procedures, which is expected to propel the market growth in the near future

The U.S IVF services market is segmented on the basis of cycle type and end user. By cycle type, it is divided into fresh IVF cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. According to end user, the market is classified as fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Cycle Type

– Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

– Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

– Donor Egg IVF Cycles

By End User

– Fertility Clinics

– Hospitals

– Surgical centers

– Clinical research institutes

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Boston IVF

– Conceptions Reproductive Associates

– Cardone Reproductive Medicine & Infertility

– Fertility Center of San Antonio

– Fertility and Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF

– Houston Fertility Center

– New hope fertility center

– Reproductive Medicine Associates of New Jersey

– Servy Massey Fertility Institute

– Sher Institute for Reproductive Medicine (SIRM)

Continue…

