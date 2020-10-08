BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | IBM, Cisco Systems, Good Technology

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Research Report: IBM, Cisco Systems, Good Technology, Alcatel-Lucen

Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Segmentation by Product: Tablets

Smartphones

Laptops



Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Segmentation by Application: Mid-to-Large Sized Businesses

Small Businesses



The BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Tablets

1.4.3 Smartphones

1.4.4 Laptops

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Mid-to-Large Sized Businesses

1.5.3 Small Businesses

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) by Country

6.1.1 North America BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) by Country

7.1.1 Europe BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 U.A.E

10.2 Middle East and Africa BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 IBM

11.1.1 IBM Corporation Information

11.1.2 IBM Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 IBM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 IBM BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Products Offered

11.1.5 IBM Related Developments

11.2 Cisco Systems

11.2.1 Cisco Systems Corporation Information

11.2.2 Cisco Systems Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 Cisco Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Cisco Systems BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Products Offered

11.2.5 Cisco Systems Related Developments

11.3 Good Technology

11.3.1 Good Technology Corporation Information

11.3.2 Good Technology Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Good Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Good Technology BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Products Offered

11.3.5 Good Technology Related Developments

11.4 Alcatel-Lucen

11.4.1 Alcatel-Lucen Corporation Information

11.4.2 Alcatel-Lucen Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Alcatel-Lucen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Alcatel-Lucen BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Products Offered

11.4.5 Alcatel-Lucen Related Developments

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

