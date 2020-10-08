1, 4-Butanediol Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | BASF, Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global 1, 4-Butanediol market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global 1, 4-Butanediol market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The 1, 4-Butanediol report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the 1, 4-Butanediol report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global 1, 4-Butanediol market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global 1, 4-Butanediol market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global 1, 4-Butanediol market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global 1, 4-Butanediol market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global 1, 4-Butanediol market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market Research Report: BASF, Dairen Chemical, Lyondellbasell, Ashland, Nanya Plastics Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INVISTA, MarkorChem, Xinjiang Tianye, Changcheng Energy, Shanxi Sanwei Group, Shanxi BidiOu, Sichuan Tianhua, Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical, HNEC, TunHe
Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market Segmentation by Product: Reppe process
Davy process
Butadiene process
Propylene oxide process
Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market Segmentation by Application: Tetrahydrofuran (THF)
Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)
Polyurethanes (PU)
Others
The 1, 4-Butanediol Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global 1, 4-Butanediol market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global 1, 4-Butanediol market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the 1, 4-Butanediol market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in 1, 4-Butanediol industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global 1, 4-Butanediol market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global 1, 4-Butanediol market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global 1, 4-Butanediol market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 1, 4-Butanediol Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key 1, 4-Butanediol Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Reppe process
1.4.3 Davy process
1.4.4 Butadiene process
1.4.5 Propylene oxide process
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Tetrahydrofuran (THF)
1.5.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)
1.5.4 Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)
1.5.5 Polyurethanes (PU)
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
3 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 1, 4-Butanediol Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 1, 4-Butanediol Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 1, 4-Butanediol Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 1, 4-Butanediol Price by Manufacturers
3.4 1, 4-Butanediol Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 1, 4-Butanediol Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers 1, 4-Butanediol Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into 1, 4-Butanediol Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 1, 4-Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 1, 4-Butanediol Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 1, 4-Butanediol Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 1, 4-Butanediol Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America 1, 4-Butanediol by Country
6.1.1 North America 1, 4-Butanediol Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America 1, 4-Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America 1, 4-Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Application
7 Europe
7.1 Europe 1, 4-Butanediol by Country
7.1.1 Europe 1, 4-Butanediol Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe 1, 4-Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe 1, 4-Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Application
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4-Butanediol by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific 1, 4-Butanediol Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific 1, 4-Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific 1, 4-Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Application
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America 1, 4-Butanediol by Country
9.1.1 Latin America 1, 4-Butanediol Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America 1, 4-Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America 1, 4-Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Application
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4-Butanediol by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa 1, 4-Butanediol Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 U.A.E
10.2 Middle East and Africa 1, 4-Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa 1, 4-Butanediol Market Facts & Figures by Application
11 Company Profiles
11.1 BASF
11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information
11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview
11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 BASF 1, 4-Butanediol Products Offered
11.1.5 BASF Related Developments
11.2 Dairen Chemical
11.2.1 Dairen Chemical Corporation Information
11.2.2 Dairen Chemical Description and Business Overview
11.2.3 Dairen Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Dairen Chemical 1, 4-Butanediol Products Offered
11.2.5 Dairen Chemical Related Developments
11.3 Lyondellbasell
11.3.1 Lyondellbasell Corporation Information
11.3.2 Lyondellbasell Description and Business Overview
11.3.3 Lyondellbasell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 Lyondellbasell 1, 4-Butanediol Products Offered
11.3.5 Lyondellbasell Related Developments
11.4 Ashland
11.4.1 Ashland Corporation Information
11.4.2 Ashland Description and Business Overview
11.4.3 Ashland Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Ashland 1, 4-Butanediol Products Offered
11.4.5 Ashland Related Developments
11.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation
11.5.1 Nanya Plastics Corporation Corporation Information
11.5.2 Nanya Plastics Corporation Description and Business Overview
11.5.3 Nanya Plastics Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Nanya Plastics Corporation 1, 4-Butanediol Products Offered
11.5.5 Nanya Plastics Corporation Related Developments
11.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
11.6.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Corporation Information
11.6.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Description and Business Overview
11.6.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1, 4-Butanediol Products Offered
11.6.5 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Related Developments
11.7 INVISTA
11.7.1 INVISTA Corporation Information
11.7.2 INVISTA Description and Business Overview
11.7.3 INVISTA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 INVISTA 1, 4-Butanediol Products Offered
11.7.5 INVISTA Related Developments
11.8 MarkorChem
11.8.1 MarkorChem Corporation Information
11.8.2 MarkorChem Description and Business Overview
11.8.3 MarkorChem Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 MarkorChem 1, 4-Butanediol Products Offered
11.8.5 MarkorChem Related Developments
11.9 Xinjiang Tianye
11.9.1 Xinjiang Tianye Corporation Information
11.9.2 Xinjiang Tianye Description and Business Overview
11.9.3 Xinjiang Tianye Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 Xinjiang Tianye 1, 4-Butanediol Products Offered
11.9.5 Xinjiang Tianye Related Developments
11.10 Changcheng Energy
11.10.1 Changcheng Energy Corporation Information
11.10.2 Changcheng Energy Description and Business Overview
11.10.3 Changcheng Energy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Changcheng Energy 1, 4-Butanediol Products Offered
11.10.5 Changcheng Energy Related Developments
11.12 Shanxi BidiOu
11.12.1 Shanxi BidiOu Corporation Information
11.12.2 Shanxi BidiOu Description and Business Overview
11.12.3 Shanxi BidiOu Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Shanxi BidiOu Products Offered
11.12.5 Shanxi BidiOu Related Developments
11.13 Sichuan Tianhua
11.13.1 Sichuan Tianhua Corporation Information
11.13.2 Sichuan Tianhua Description and Business Overview
11.13.3 Sichuan Tianhua Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Sichuan Tianhua Products Offered
11.13.5 Sichuan Tianhua Related Developments
11.14 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical
11.14.1 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Corporation Information
11.14.2 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Description and Business Overview
11.14.3 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Products Offered
11.14.5 Henan Kaixiang Fine Chemical Related Developments
11.15 HNEC
11.15.1 HNEC Corporation Information
11.15.2 HNEC Description and Business Overview
11.15.3 HNEC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 HNEC Products Offered
11.15.5 HNEC Related Developments
11.16 TunHe
11.16.1 TunHe Corporation Information
11.16.2 TunHe Description and Business Overview
11.16.3 TunHe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 TunHe Products Offered
11.16.5 TunHe Related Developments
12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 1, 4-Butanediol Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America 1, 4-Butanediol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: 1, 4-Butanediol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: 1, 4-Butanediol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe 1, 4-Butanediol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: 1, 4-Butanediol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: 1, 4-Butanediol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific 1, 4-Butanediol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: 1, 4-Butanediol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: 1, 4-Butanediol Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America 1, 4-Butanediol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: 1, 4-Butanediol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: 1, 4-Butanediol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa 1, 4-Butanediol Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: 1, 4-Butanediol Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: 1, 4-Butanediol Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: 1, 4-Butanediol Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key 1, 4-Butanediol Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 1, 4-Butanediol Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
